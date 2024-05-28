Oil rates hold steady ahead of OPEC+ meeting amid economic uncertainty

(MENAFN) Oil rates remained largely unchanged on Tuesday as investors awaited the upcoming OPEC+ meeting later in the week, where production policy decisions will be made alongside US economic data releases.



Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded at USD82.84 per barrel, showing a marginal decrease of 0.05 percent compared to the previous session's closing price. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at USD78.69 per barrel, registering a slight increase of 0.18 percent.



Market uncertainty surrounding the timing of potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve has contributed to concerns about oil demand. Despite some improvement in consumer confidence in the US, questions persist about the Fed's future monetary policy decisions.



Investor focus remains on key economic indicators such as the Fed's Beige Book and inflation data, alongside officials' comments, to gauge the direction of the US economy and potential policy shifts.



Amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which houses major oil producers and trade routes, oil prices face additional pressure. However, the depreciation of the US dollar against other currencies has tempered some concerns, potentially bolstering investor demand for oil.



Looking ahead, all eyes are on the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on June 2, where discussions will center on extending voluntary output cuts into the second half of the year.

