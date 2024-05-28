Internationally Acclaimed Artist Sandy Cohen's Exhibition Kicks Off Pride Month At Stella Flame Gallery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Invitation to the Stella Flame Gallery Event on June 8th, to kick off Pride Month

Sandy Cohen "Native New Yorker"

Pinar Hakim Diamond Seahorse Statement Pendant

Stella Flame Gallery is hosting a champagne reception to kick off Pride Month with Acclaimed Artist Sandy Cohen and Fine Jewelry Designer Pinar Hakim.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Opening Night Champagne Reception co-hosted by Judith Kasen-WindsorReception Saturday, June 8th 5-7 pmMusic by TWILOPainterly and provocative, the exhibit, co-curated by MAGO, is set to showcase highly collectible all new works exploring the dynamics of modern relationships.Invited by the Metropolitan Museum of Art to teach a class at the age of eight, Sandy Cohen has been painting her entire life and is very much a classically trained painter. Her deft and masterly technique is evidenced in all her works."Sandy Cohen's use of familiar and often child-like imagery painted in the masterly tradition to convey complex emotional, social and political messaging is both visually engaging and intellectually formidable,” says gallery owner Stella Flame.Rooted in bitter-sweet personal history, the show's title is informed by a song written and recorded by the artist's late sister Fame, alongside producer Travis Kr8ts.Exhibition continues through June 30th.Fine jewelry designer Pinar Hakim and her exquisitely crafted diamond studded jewels will be on hand for the opening evening. Pinar Hakim was already a celebrated antique dealer, tabletop designer and internationally acclaimed glass artisan when she included fine jewelry design to her creative repertoire. Based in Istanbul and Jaipur, Hakim's jewelry collections are the sum total of her artistic passions and love of nature. Her highly sought after fine jewels are laced with a bit of bohemian soul and crafted with the highest levels of hand workmanship.Trunk show continues through Monday, June 10th.A portion of the proceeds from the evening will go to benefit The Edie Windsor & Thea Spyer Foundation .# # #Stella Flame Gallery is a year round contemporary art and fine artisanal jewelry gallery located in the heart of the Hamptons, between Bobby Van's and Candy Kitchen. The gallery boasts a roster of visionary Conceptual and Pop artists and; in addition to Flame's award winning jewelry, the work of notable guest jewelry designers from around the globe.To learn more about Stella Flame Gallery and Stella Flame's Luxe Fine Jewelry Collection visitFor additional info on Sandy Cohen please visitAdditional information for Pinar Hakim can be found on Instagram @pinarhakimjewelleryMore information on The Edie Windsor & Thea Spyer Foundation is available at# # #

