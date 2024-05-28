Reflecting On A Decade: .XYZ Chronicles 10 Years In 10 Press Releases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

XYZ Registry Celebrates a Decade of Innovation - Chapter 5: Expanding Horizons and Empowering Communities (2018-2019)

- Daniel Negari

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In this fifth chapter of XYZ's series, explore the transformative year of 2018 during the bear market of crypto. This was a period of technological growth, HODLing, strategic initiatives, and community engagement for XYZ Registry . See all chapters as they unfold: .

This is the story of .xyz-a story about trailblazing progress and defining the digital frontier.

Launching New Initiatives and Community Engagement

In April of 2018, XYZ Registry launched it's first-ever Quarterly Report , a regular publication that was created to showcase successful techniques and strategies of the stand-out websites within the #GenXYZ community, and share quarterly recaps of XYZ's activities. This series is a celebration of the creativity and achievements within the .xyz community, offering a deep dive into the reasons behind their creative efforts and success.

May 2018 saw the XYZ team returning to the desert for the annual GoDaddy Road Show (1). This tradition, which began in 2014, underscores an ongoing partnership with GoDaddy and a commitment to its partners. The roadshow featured lively discussions, shared insights, and lots of .xyz swag, including .xyz's infamous t-shirts and purple people.

Supporting Internet Freedom and Innovation

On May 30, 2018, XYZ pledged to donate $1 for every .xyz domain renewed for 1 year or registered for 2 years at participating registrars. This campaign was part of a broader effort to support internet freedom and innovation, culminating in raising over $10,000 for the EFF and China's Tsinghua x-lab (2) during their historic 4th birthday celebration in June 2018. XYZ got to deliver a big check too - it was pretty rad.

Premium Names and Cryptocurrency Integration

XYZ Registry continued to innovate with the launch of “BIN” premium tiers in August of 2018, providing an alternative pricing model for some premium domains - high initial prices with standard renewal fees. Innovators unable to afford the ultra premium domains reserved by existing premium tiers or registered in other legacy domain endings were now able to secure short and memorable premium .xyz domains while paying standard renewals.

Expanding the .xyz Namespace

2019 continued the trend of significant growth for XYZ Registry. In January, there were over 28 billion .xyz DNS queries (3), showcasing the robust infrastructure and global influence of XYZ domains. In April, XYZ expanded its diverse portfolio by launching two more top-level domains, .Baby (4) and .Monster (5), each uniquely tailored to cater to distinct online communities and industries, furthering XYZ's commitment to providing versatile and innovative domain solutions.

Nasty Times

Amidst the trials and tribulations of a nasty bear market, .xyz faced its toughest test yet in 2018. While the bull markets of 2016 and 2017 saw unprecedented growth and support for .xyz, the subsequent year brought forth challenges that tested XYZ's resilience. During trying times, XYZ turned their attention to #GenXYZ community, focusing on giving unwavering support, encouragement, and the steadfast reminder to“hodl on” for all of the small businesses out there. This dedication to community has played a pivotal role in shaping the connectedness and positivity within the #GenXYZ community today, further lending to .xyz's popularity.

Looking Ahead

In Chapter 6, XYZ will delve into the pivotal year of 2020, where XYZ Registry faced global challenges head-on while making strategic decisions to navigate through uncertain times. Get ready to explore how XYZ Registry supported its community during the COVID-19 pandemic, intensified efforts to enhance security and collaboration, and witnessed the growing traction of .xyz domains in web3 and AI innovation.

See all chapters as they unfold:

About XYZ

XYZ stands at the forefront of technological innovation, providing a diverse array of domain name options, including the globally popular .xyz. The registry's impressive portfolio spans across domains such as .Cars, .Car, and .Auto, .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, .Theatre, .Storage, .Baby, .Monster, .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, .Makeup, .Quest, .Homes, .Autos, .Motorcycles, .Boats, .Yachts, .Tickets, .Game, .Guitars, .Audio, .Christmas, .Diet, .Flowers, .Hosting, .Pics, .Mom, .LOL, .Lat, and .CEO. Discover more about XYZ at .

(1) /blog/roadshow2018

(2) /blog/4th-anniversary-recap

(3)

(4)

(5) /wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Monster_launch_Press_Release

