Hutch Teams Up With Becca's Closet To Provide Prom Dresses For Underprivileged New York High School Teens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hutch , a leading New York-based fashion brand committed to empowering women, proudly announces its partnership with Becca's Closet , a non-profit organization that provides prom dresses and accessories to high school girls in need. As part of this partnership, Hutch has donated 35 dresses, including 30 plus-sized options, to Becca's Closet for their annual prom event.



The dresses donated by Hutch encompass a diverse range of sizes, from XL-1X to 2-14, ensuring that every young woman attending the prom found the perfect dress for their special night. Among the popular styles donated are the Isadora, Whitlee, Bardot, Evi, Toni, and Tarina dresses from Hutch's SP '24 collections and selections from their Fall '23, Holiday '23, and Resort '24 collections. Additionally, Anthropologie exclusives, such as a faux feather long-sleeve sequin mini dress and the Fringed Chevron Mini Dress, have been generously contributed by Hutch.



In addition to dresses, the Hutch team has donated a balloon archway for the prom photo station, further enhancing the magical atmosphere of the event. Winnie's Closet Boutique has also lent its support, providing dresses and makeup and hiring beauty specialists to give live tutorials on makeup application for prom, as well as hair stylists to demonstrate hairstyles for the students. Winnie's Closet Boutique has been boots on the ground for over 20 years in disadvantaged urban communities throughout Brooklyn. They have a longstanding tradition of generosity, donating baskets filled with beauty accessories needed for prom, which are raffled off for free to the students. For the past nine years, they have managed the Red Carpet Ready Program within their prom dress program, honoring 12 outstanding students from high schools throughout all five boroughs. Each of these students receives all of their accessories, including tiaras, clutch bags, jewelry, shoes, and gift cards for manicures and pedicures.



Becca's Closet's annual prom occurred on May 25, 2024, at Mount Sion Baptist Church in New York. Over 83 girls from the local community had the opportunity to attend this memorable event, thanks to the generosity of donors like Hutch.



“We are deeply committed to empowering women and supporting organizations that share our values of inclusivity and generosity.” says Daniel Saponaro, Owner and Creative Director of Hutch.“Partnering with Becca's Closet for this event was a natural fit for us as their mission to provide prom dresses to high school girls aligns perfectly with our own dedication to making every woman feel confident and beautiful."



Founded in memory of Becca Kirtman, a vibrant teenager with a passion for fashion and a heart for helping others, Becca's Closet began as a small-scale initiative in 2003 and has since grown into a nationally recognized non-profit organization. Becca's Closet honors her legacy by providing high school girls in need with the opportunity to experience the magic of prom. With a mission to ensure that no girl misses her prom due to financial constraints, Becca's Closet collects and distributes donated formal dresses and accessories, spreading joy and confidence to thousands of young women across the country every year.



For more information about Becca's Closet and its mission, visit beccascloset. To learn more about Hutch, visit hutch-design .



About Hutch:

Established in 2010 by New York native Daniel Saponaro, Hutch is a women's contemporary fashion brand headquartered in NYC. Renowned for its effortless, feminine designs, the brand is celebrated for creating bold, flattering, and versatile pieces. Every garment reflects Daniel's passion for vibrant colors, imaginative prints, and timeless elegance. The brand takes pride in its commitment to size inclusivity, ensuring that their fashion-forward styles cater to diverse body shapes and sizes. Hutch is now carried in over 350 boutiques nationwide and sold on Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, Rent The Runway, and Nuuly.



About Becca's Closet:

Becca's Closet, located in the Festival Marketplace Mall in Pompano Beach, FL, is a non-profit organization founded to honor the memory of Rebecca Kirtman, who tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of 16. Becca launched a dress drive to provide prom dresses and accessories to high school girls who could not afford to purchase them. The foundation also raises funds to award post-secondary educational scholarships recognizing the exemplary efforts of young men and women nationwide who demonstrate Becca's spirit of generosity in their own communities.



About Winnie's Closet Boutique:

Winnie's Closet Boutique is a pop up boutique with an online presence located in Brooklyn NY for over 20 years. Founded on the principles that“We Rise by Lifting Others” through community service. This boutique allocates funds generated by their clientele's continued patronage to filter sustainable programs in wellness, the arts, Red Carpet Ready Prom Initiative, fresh produce for seniors, and a food program to help eradicate hunger in disadvantaged communities in Brooklyn.

Sam Drucker

Pull PR

...