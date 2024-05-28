Tapclicks Announces New Martech Solutions Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TapClicks , the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the new TapClicks Marketplace . It integrates a variety of industry-leading MarTech partners within TapClicks' unified marketing operations platform, which includes automated data acquisition, data warehousing, order management, analytics and intelligence, reporting and workflow management. For MarTech partners, the Marketplace provides easy integration and increased adoption. For digital agencies, media companies, brands, and publishers, the Marketplace, comprising TapClicks and its partners, creates a one-stop-shop to easily discover and implement the marketing solutions which will best drive revenue.

Challenges for marketers today include retention, compatibility, and increasingly self-serve digital marketing processes. For example, McKinsey research shows:

.Partners increase retention: 50% Increase in retention through partners.

.Integrations drive sales: Compatibility is becoming the #1 priority for buyers.

.The world is going self-serve: 71% of buyers select vendors using digital-only journeys.

Source:

Key benefits of the TapClicks Marketplace for marketers:

.Enables easy discovery, seamless purchasing, and setup of best-of-breed MarTech solutions, regardless of their specific technology stacks, by leveraging TapClicks' expertise in data integration, analytics, and reporting.

.Provides exclusive discounted rates and promotions on technology, media and service offerings from TapClicks' MarTech partners.

.Delivers product recommendations to optimize campaign performance and marketing investments.

.Informs purchasing decisions, providing easy access to product information, product demos, customer reviews, pricing and other relevant information.

.Drives business objectives through access to the latest technology and tools, helping marketers stay competitive, manage their digital advertising media more effectively, and drive growth with improved return on advertising spend (ROAS).

Key benefits of integration with the TapClicks Marketplace, for strategic MarTech partners:

.Accelerates customer adoption with simplified, streamlined purchase experiences for marketing clients, agencies and brands.

.Fosters strong partner ecosystems, within which solutions are easily discoverable and integrated in the TapClicks Smart Marketing platform.

.Educates customers about automated campaign creation, management, and fulfillment with quantifiable results.

.Promotes special rates for wider adoption and increased revenues.

"The TapClicks Smart Marketing platform is already a marketer's one-stop shop for marketing operations,” said Chel Heler, Executive General Manager of TapClicks. "Now, with TapClicks Marketplace, we can provide the best-in-class solutions marketers need to create a holistic one-stop shop to run their businesses.”

In the spotlight is Choozle , an omni-channel digital advertising platform and consultative partner to agencies and brands. Choozle's proprietary platform, which offers modern marketers important advertising technology, now connects to TapClicks Marketplace, leveraging the full, end-to-end TapClicks marketing operations platform for their clients. Agencies, advertisers and brands are able to create and manage Choozle campaigns seamlessly within the TapClicks platform.

“Working with the TapClicks marketing operations platform has given us a strategic advantage in our segment,” said Adam Woods, CEO of Choozle.“Its comprehensive analytics, insights, and streamlined workflow automation have enabled us to optimize our marketing efforts, make data-driven decisions, and realize significant growth.”

Partners who join TapClicks Marketplace, as Choozle has done, will benefit from using this platform to scale their technology and service offerings, expedite delivery, better serve advertising clients with cost-effective, value-added services, and grow their businesses.

The TapClicks Marketplace is available now. Click here for more information: .

About Choozle

Choozle is an omni-channel digital advertising platform and consultative partner that helps advertisers and agencies navigate the complexities of the digital media landscape. Choozle leverages detailed consumer data to power programmatic advertising campaigns for an omni-channel world – all from a single, intuitive interface. For more information visit .

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 7500 MarTech / AdTech connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit .

