Prevalon Energy Welcomes Energy Industry Veteran Bob Schaffeld To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quote from Bob Schaffeld

Former Executive at one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the U.S Brings Decades of Experience to Drive Innovation and Sustainability Initiatives

HEATHROW, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prevalon Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture at the forefront of innovation in the energy sector, proudly announces the appointment of Bob Schaffeld to its Board of Directors.Schaffeld brings with him a wealth of experience, having recently retired as the Senior Vice President – Chief Commercial Officer & Chief Development Officer at a major U.S. utility. His extensive knowledge and expertise in the power generation industry, particularly in renewables and energy storage, make him a valuable addition to Prevalon's Board."We are delighted to welcome Bob to the Board," said Tom Cornell, President, and CEO of Prevalon Energy . "His deep understanding of the energy landscape and longstanding relationship, including his experience as a valued customer, will be instrumental as we navigate the energy transition alongside our esteemed partners."Schaffeld holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Auburn University, a Master of Science degree in environmental engineering from the University of Alabama, and Master's degrees in both environmental management and business administration from Samford University."I am excited to join Prevalon Energy's Board and contribute to its mission of driving innovation and sustainability in the energy sector," said Bob Schaffeld.Schaffeld's appointment to Prevalon's Board reaffirms the company's dedication to advancing renewable energy and energy storage solutions and underscores its commitment to building a more sustainable future.# # #About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. PrevalonTM Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With 10 years of global battery energy storage experience and over 3 GWh of utility-scale battery energy storage projects deployed, Prevalon develops an end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solution that delivers throughout the entire lifecycle of your project and ensures performance. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy and follow us on LinkedIn .

Robert Garay

Prevalon Energy

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn