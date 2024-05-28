Experior Financial Group Head Office Staff Raise Funds With A Charity Garage Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Images of the turnout for the charity garage and bake sale

Experior Financial Group Inc. is thrilled to announce the heartwarming success of its recent charity garage sale, organized by its dedicated head office staff.

- Lee-Ann PrickettGUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experior Financial Group Inc ., is thrilled to announce the heartwarming success of its recent charity garage sale, organized by its dedicated head office staff on May 11, 2024. Experior extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed their time, resources, and talents to make this event a resounding success. From organizing and donating items to baking delicious treats and actively participating in the sale, its team's collective efforts have made a significant impact.This event held special meaning for Staff and Directors as it supported One Foot Up , a newly established Guelph charity with a deeply personal connection to this organization. One Foot Up was founded by Susan Smith and Brenda Bailey, the mother of Experior Financial Group's Co-Founder and President, and who both recently retired from their long and impactful careers with Experior. Their dedication to the community inspired the company, and it is honoured to support their mission.One Foot Up plays a vital role in our community by providing essential items such as cribs, mattresses, strollers, formula, diapers, clothing, and more to single mothers, their children, and other families in need. The charity's efforts ensure these families receive the support they need to thrive.The garage sale and bake sale raised an impressive $421 through the generosity of staff and volunteers. Their donated items and delectable baked goods drew enthusiastic support from the community. "We are delighted to announce that Experior Financial Group will match the funds raised, bringing our total donation to One Foot Up to $842. This contribution will go a long way in assisting the charity's noble endeavours," said President Lee-Ann Prickett.Experior Financial Group is immensely proud of the team's spirit of giving and community involvement. Experior believes in the power of coming together to make a positive difference, and this event is a testament to that belief. Supporting One Foot Up aligns with its commitment to enhancing the well-being of families in Guelph, and it's excited to continue supporting such valuable initiatives in the future.Thank you once again to everyone who participated and supported this wonderful cause. It is making a meaningful impact in the Guelph community.About: Experior Financial Group Inc. is a Managing General Agency home to over 4500 licensed insurance agents. Providing top-notch training, mentorship, an unbeatable compensation structure, the ability to earn shares in the company and a proprietary Legacy program for agents to pass on their business indefinitely. Celebrating ten years of distinction in Canada and five years as an IMO in the USA.

Joanna St Jacques

Experior Financial Group Inc.

+1 888-909-0696 ext. 122

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok