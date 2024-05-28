Homer Smith Joins Forces With Successbooks® To Co-Author Influence And Impact With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GIG HARBOR , WA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce that Homer Smith, Private Wealth Advisor and founder of Konvergent Wealth Partners, has signed a publishing deal to co-author the highly anticipated book, Influence and Impact, alongside the esteemed Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe.



Homer Smith brings over 20 years of industry experience to this collaboration, drawing from his extensive work with business owners and families of wealth who have complex financial planning needs. His mission is to simplify the lives of his clients by filtering out the noise that surrounds them, both personally and in their business, allowing them to focus on what truly matters-their purpose and goals.



Homer has integrated the best practices from across the industry to provide a family office framework that is uniquely tailored to the needs of his clients. By developing and implementing customized strategies and solutions, Homer consistently delivers exceptional value, ensuring that his clients and their loved ones are well cared for.



Homer is also an accomplished author, having co-authored Optimizing the Financial Lives of Clients, a roadmap for collaborating with CPAs to bring more value to their top clients through an elite wealth management approach. His recent book, Making Smart Decisions: How Ultra Wealthy Families Get Superior Wealth Planning Results, further cements his reputation as a thought leader in the field of wealth management.



What sets Homer apart is his expertise in guiding successful families and business owners through life's most complex, difficult, and important transitions. Whether it's transitioning from owner-operator to just owner, passing the business to the next generation or an outside buyer, or transferring wealth to heirs and philanthropic causes, Homer ensures these transitions are handled in a way that is positive and impactful.



At Konvergent Wealth Partners, Homer provides impactful solutions by thoroughly understanding what matters most to his clients-their goals, aspirations, and concerns. He takes the time to learn about everything and everyone important to his clients, as well as those affected by their financial decisions. This comprehensive approach allows Homer to offer strategies and solutions that bring the most value to his clients and their families.



Homer's state-of-the-art strategies and solutions are supported by his elite team of professionals and a network of leading authorities nationwide. This collaborative effort ensures that his clients receive the best possible advice and service when they need it most.



A graduate of Western Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance and a Minor in Economics, Homer enjoys spending time with his wife and daughters-hiking, traveling, shuttling to and from activities, and playing outside on their property with their dogs as much as possible.



In Influence and Impact, Homer Smith will share his extensive experience and insights into the power of persuasion in business, making this book an essential read for professionals seeking to enhance their influence and effectiveness in various fields.

SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of Influence and Impact and invites readers to explore the art of persuasion alongside Homer Smith, Chris Voss, and their esteemed team of authors.

