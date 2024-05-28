Metropolis Debuts Expo XT's New Webex Calling And Contact Center Analytics Features At Cisco LIVE 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visitors at Cisco LIVE #3525 can test drive Expo XT UC Analytics. It leverages Microsoft's Power BI for effortless customization and data visualizations.

- Marcela Umana, Metropolis CorpFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Metropolis Corp, a leading provider of innovative UC reporting solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation as an exhibitor at Cisco LIVE 2024 , taking place from June 2-6 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit booth #3525 for hands-on demonstrations of Expo XT UC Analytics which includes new enhancements including Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center visibility. Metropolis Corp's next-generation reporting platform seamlessly integrates with Cisco and non-Cisco communication solutions, so that all UC analytics are available in one, easy to use BI platform.Designed to revolutionize the way businesses harness data from their Unified Communications ecosystems, Expo XT leverages Microsoft's Power BI for unparalleled customization, extensive interactive visualizations, and cutting-edge AI features like sentiment analysis, automated insights, anomaly detection, and natural language processing for Q&A querying. With integrations for Cisco Call Manager, UCCX, Webex Calling, and Webex Contact Center , as well as support for non-Cisco platforms like Microsoft Teams, NICE, and Zoom, this powerful solution empowers organizations to gain unprecedented insights into their entire communication landscape."We are excited to showcase the new Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center report capabilities of Expo XT UC Analytics," said Marcela Umana of Metropolis Corp. "We've gotten wonderful feedback from our customers that this platform not only makes insight into their entire communication system better, it also makes it easier."Attendees visiting the Metropolis Corp booth #3525 can test drive the Expo XT platform themselves and see how it makes call handling and communication visibility simple, even with multi-modal, multi-platform implementations. Additionally, Metropolis Corp is offering an exciting $250 gift card raffle for visitors who get scanned at their booth.For those unable to attend Cisco LIVE 2024 in person, Metropolis Corp is extending the opportunity to enter a separate gift card drawing by filling out a form on their website. This exclusive offer allows interested parties to learn more about the cutting-edge UC Analytics solution and potentially win a prize just for checking it out.Visitors to booth #3525 may explore the future of UC Analytics and discover how Metropolis Corp's Expo XT can empower their organization with unparalleled insights, customization capabilities, and advanced AI features. Booth visitors will be given the opportunity at Cisco LIVE 2024 to enter a raffle for a gift card drawing, or may enter the raffle on the Metropolis website.

