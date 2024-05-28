China reveals blueprint to strengthen intellectual property protection

(MENAFN) China has introduced a comprehensive blueprint aimed at bolstering its intellectual property (IP) protection system, signaling its commitment to enhancing the business environment and driving economic growth. The blueprint, devised by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) in collaboration with eight other authorities, outlines a series of measures across various domains, including policy standards, law enforcement, and talent development.



With an eye toward the future, the blueprint charts a course for IP development until 2035, with China setting ambitious goals to modernize and fortify its IP protection framework by that time. Shen Changyu, the head of CNIPA, emphasized the plan's focus on combating infringement and counterfeiting, strengthening the infrastructure of IP courts, reducing the costs associated with protecting rights, and implementing punitive measures against infringement.



Moreover, the blueprint underscores China's commitment to adapting its IP protection regulations to encompass new frontiers and emerging sectors, such as artificial intelligence, gene technology, and livestreaming. By prioritizing innovation and safeguarding intellectual property rights in these burgeoning fields, China aims to foster a conducive environment for technological advancement and economic prosperity.

