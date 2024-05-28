Kuwait Gov't Approves Central Tender Agency Board

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Council of Ministers approved a draft decree Tuesday to form the Board of the Central Agency for Public Tenders. The Council of Ministers, in a meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, referred the draft decree to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) jy

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.