Arab Punitive, Correctional Institution Conf. Underlines Employing Modern Tech

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 28 (KUNA) -- The 22nd Arab conference for punitive and correctional institutions called Tuesday for employing the use of modern technology to enhance services provided to inmates, and benefit from prior experiences.

This came at the conclusion of the Cairo-hosted conference with representatives of Arab interior and justice ministries present as well as UN anti-drug and crimes office, and the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

The conference culminated in a number of recommendations boosting cooperation and coordination between these establishments, read a press release.

It mentioned that a slew of tabled issues were discussed including substitute punishments to incarceration and effects of such punishments on familial bonds.

The conference advised opting for these substitutes to improve the application of justice, better integration, decrease expenses and efforts, and contribute to curbing re-admittance.

It called for adopting programs to raise awareness on inmate rights of social security and urged member states to take on measurements providing social assistance for inmates unable to work.

The statement highlighted the Naif University as an opportunity acquaint public with efforts of correctional facilities as well as facilitate exchange of successful experiences.

Representing Kuwait was interior ministry delegation headed by assistant director general for punitive and correctional establishments Brigadier Haza'a Al-Juaib. (end)

mfm









MENAFN28052024000071011013ID1108265872