FM: Spain's Recognition Of Palestine State Unforgettable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 28 (KUNA) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares considered that the Spanish recognition of the independent state of Palestine is "an unforgettable day in the history of Spain," pointing out that he will receive a number of his Arab counterparts tomorrow, Wednesday.

He added in the press conference following the Cabinet meeting that Spain's decision to recognize the State of Palestine on Tuesday comes from the principle of justice with the Palestinian people and to ensure the security of the Israeli people, stressing that it is the only way to achieve peace and security in the Middle East region.

He pointed out that with Spain, Norway and Ireland's recognition of the State of Palestine, the number of countries that recognize it has increased to 146 countries, while other countries will recognize it soon, adding that the Spanish government's decision comes in line with the feeling of the Spanish people, who are in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced earlier today Spain's official recognition of the Palestinian state, stressing that the decision is in line with UN resolutions and is not directed against any party. He described this as a "historic step" that allows the Palestinians and Israelis to achieve peace.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Sanchez is complicit in incitement to kill the Jewish people by recognizing a Palestinian state, amid a diplomatic crisis between the two sides. (end)

hnd









MENAFN28052024000071011013ID1108265871