KRCS Delivers USD Mln Worth Of Medical Aid To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, May 28 (KUNA) -- Continuing its campaign, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society dispatched the latest shipment of medical aid to the Sudanese Health Ministry, the shipment includes 5.6 tons of cancer treatment supplies and one thousand sanitary bags.

Speaking to KUNA, Abdulrahman Al-Oun, the Director General of KRCS, emphasized that aiding Sudan is a humanitarian duty, particularly given the difficult circumstances the country is currently facing.

Al-Oun affirmed the continuation of aid in partnership with KRCS and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) to make sure the shipments are thoroughly distributed.

On his side, Sudan's Deputy Minister of Health Ismet Mustafa expressed his sincerest gratitude to Kuwait for their support and assistance, affirming that Sudan needs the assistance from the friendly and neighbouring countries to face the health challenges they are facing. (end)

