Kuwait Gov't Eulogizes Former Commerce Min.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- The Council of Ministers Tuesday eulogized former Minister of Commerce and Industry Faisal Abdulrazzaq Al-Khaled, who passed away yesterday. The Council of Ministers, in a meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, praised the public service of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow his blessing upon him. (end) jy

