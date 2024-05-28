Egypt warns of safety risks for army personnel on Gaza border

(MENAFN) Egypt has issued a warning about the safety risks faced by its army personnel stationed along the border with the Gaza Strip, according to reports from an Egyptian TV channel on Monday. The caution comes in the wake of an incident earlier in the day where an Egyptian soldier was killed near the Rafah crossing.



A high-ranking security source emphasized the formation of investigation committees to probe the details of the incident and determine responsibilities to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The Egyptian army confirmed the death of a border guard in the Rafah border area with Gaza due to a shooting incident.



The Israel Defense Forces also acknowledged a "shooting incident" on the Egyptian border following reports of an exchange of fire between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers near the Rafah crossing. Initial investigations suggest that the incident involved gunfire between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, prompting the Egyptian soldier to take defensive actions.



The Egyptian security source stressed the importance of the international community bearing responsibility for the situation along the Egyptian border with Gaza. This responsibility extends beyond security concerns to include facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into the conflict-affected enclave. The incident underscores the complex and sensitive nature of border security in the region, with potential implications for regional stability and humanitarian efforts.

