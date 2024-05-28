Don't Miss The 3-Day Super Sale At Mercato And Town Centre Jumeirah This Weekend!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The much-anticipated 3-Day Super Sale is approaching, and Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah are pleased to take part in this event, which will run from Friday, May 31, until Sunday, June 2.

Shoppers at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah will be able to take advantage of amazing retail offers with discounts on a wide range of merchandise at participating outlets.

Nisreen Boustani, PR and Corporate Communication Manager of Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah, said: 'Shopping at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah is always an exciting experience, but with dramatically reduced prices, it just got even better! From finding bargains to sourcing the best of the sales, there will be plenty of deals to discover across all our participating outlets this weekend.

Shoppers can enjoy up to a 90% discount on many different brands across both malls from May 31 to June 2, 2024.