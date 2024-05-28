Middle East Misery Could Cost Biden Reelection

Domestically, Biden faces significant challenges not only from presidential contender Donald Trump, who appears increasingly to have Netanyahu on his side, but also from within his Democratic Party, which his divided over Biden's waffling stance on Israel's war in Gaza.

Failing to address these issues quickly and decisively could derail both the potential Israel-Saudi Arabia agreement but also Biden's reelection prospects.

There are no quick fixes to Iran, where seasoned diplomat Brett McGurk – Biden's Middle East point man – has been working toward building understanding with policymakers in Tehran.

Until Raisi's death, talks were reportedly promising, as both countries aimed to reach an agreement that would provide Iran with sanctions relief while leaving its nuclear program largely intact.

In return, Iran would commit to restraining the Houthis in the Red Sea and Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria, thereby preventing the Gaza conflict from escalating into a full-blown regional war.

Tehran is also being urged not to disrupt the two-state solution, even if Israel's version of it falls short of expectations. Mindful of Tehran's history of disrupting US-Arab security relations, McGurk also sought assurances that Iran wouldn't undermine the defense agreement the US is negotiating with Saudi Arabia.

These diplomatic efforts are crucial for regional stability and Biden's foreign policy legacy. However, with Raisi's sudden demise, the Biden administration will have to work extra hard to revive and restore the negotiations, which will inevitably be delayed as new leadership is installed and the regime prioritizes internal stability.

Compounding the situation is ICC Prosecutor Khan's request for arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders. The ICC's decision to categorize Israeli officials alongside Hamas leaders, accusing both of war crimes and crimes against humanity, has sparked hot anger in Israel and the Biden administration.

That's because the ICC's classification equates the actions of an established state with those of a militant group many see as a terrorist organization. European support for Prosecutor Khan's move, coupled with key European countries recognizing Palestine, has clearly rattled Israeli authorities.

Netanyahu has seized upon the ICC's call to mobilize nationalist sentiment, framing the arrest request as an indictment of the wider Israeli military establishment. At home, Netanyahu is capitalizing on the situation, positioning himself and Defense Minister Gallant as victims of an international witch hunt.

President Biden's public criticism of the Netanyahu government's treatment of Palestinian civilians contrasts with his administration's limited action so far during Israel's incursion into Rafah. Indeed, there's concern that tacit American support will embolden Netanyahu to escalate the Gaza war further.