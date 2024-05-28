               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Middle East Misery Could Cost Biden Reelection


5/28/2024 9:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Recent developments in the Middle East are jeopardizing Joe Biden's reelection campaign as he risks losing the Jewish American, Arab American as well as the youth vote. It's a political reality that should have him looking for a discernible course correction before November's election.

But time is increasingly not on Biden's side. In Iran, the helicopter crash killing President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has come at a crucial time, halting critical negotiations that could provide a way out of the Gaza imbroglio.

Meanwhile, in The Hague, Prosecutor Karim Khan's request for the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders has further inflamed the region's already volatile dynamics.

Moreover, the recognition of a Palestinian state by Ireland, Norway and Spain, alongside support from several European countries for Khan's arrest warrant application, hints at a deepening rift within the West.

These developments all highlight the urgent need for Biden to quickly reassess his administration's Middle East strategy, strengthen ongoing diplomatic efforts and align more closely with international allies.

The Biden administration still sees a golden opportunity for a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia but this remains contingent on Israel's acceptance of the creation of a Palestinian state. However, Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remain steadfastly opposed to the notion.

