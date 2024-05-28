Spain announces its recognition of Palestinian state

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, Spain officially recognized Palestine as a statehood on Tuesday, following approval in a Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The decision underscores Spain's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and advancing the prospects for peace in the region.



Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albares, emphasized the importance of recognition as a means to ensure security for Israel and foster peace in the region. The move reflects Spain's belief in the necessity of a two-state solution for achieving lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.



Prime Minister Sanchez described the decision as historic and reaffirmed Spain's commitment to facilitating dialogue and negotiations between the two parties. The recognition of Palestine as a viable state encompasses the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, connected by a corridor, and with East Jerusalem designated as its capital.



Crucially, Spain's recognition adheres to the 1967 borderlines, with any changes subject to mutual agreement between the parties involved. This principled stance underscores Spain's commitment to upholding international law and respecting the territorial integrity of both Israel and Palestine.



Overall, Spain's decision to recognize Palestine as a state reflects its proactive approach to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. By extending diplomatic recognition, Spain aims to contribute to the ongoing efforts to achieve a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

MENAFN28052024000045015839ID1108265857