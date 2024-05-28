Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size To Cross USD 5.25 Billion At CAGR Of 22.4% By 2031: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market SizeThe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market is experiencing significant growth, according to a new report from SNS Insider. The market size was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.25 billion by 2031, exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031).Growing Demand for Speed and ConvenienceThe increasing popularity of e-commerce and the rising expectation for rapid, same-day delivery are major catalysts for growth in the autonomous last mile delivery sector. Companies are turning to autonomous solutions to streamline the final stage of delivery, ensuring efficiency and customer satisfaction. Major e-commerce players and numerous food and grocery delivery startups recognize last mile services as a key differentiator. This has led to significant investments in this field. For instance, Ottonomy, Inc. recently introduced a range of fully autonomous delivery robots designed to streamline indoor and outdoor deliveries in the restaurant and retail industries.The autonomous last mile delivery market is fueled by several factors.The industry is witnessing ongoing developments and innovations in autonomous delivery vehicles. Companies like NVIDIA Corp are partnering with robotics companies, such as Uber spinout Serve Robotics, to accelerate widespread commercial deployment of autonomous delivery solutions..The growth of edge computing and deep learning technologies enables low-latency, reliable communication networks that are crucial for the successful operation of autonomous delivery robots..Regulatory changes and advancements in drone technology are expanding the use of drones in the commercial sector, opening up new possibilities for last mile deliveries..Significant venture funding is flowing into the robotics sector, driving innovation and development of new autonomous delivery solutions.Download Free Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @KEY PLAYERS:- Airbus S.A.S.- Matternet- Flirtey- Drone Delivery Canada- Flytrex- Amazon- JD Inc.- Marble Robot- Starship Technologies- Savioke- DHL International GmbH- United Parcel Service of America Inc.- DPDThe Pandemic EffectThe COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of autonomous delivery solutions. Contactless and socially distanced delivery services gained prominence, accelerating the adoption of autonomous delivery technologies. Smart tracking and route optimization solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning further contribute to boosted delivery efficiency.Recent Developments.In May 2023, Starship Technologies partners with Co-op and Wakefield Council to expand autonomous grocery delivery services in Wakefield, England..In May 2023, Waymo (Alphabet Inc. subsidiary) and Uber announced a major partnership to integrate Waymo's driverless vehicles onto Uber's platforms for ride-hailing and food delivery..In March 2023, Starship Technologies extended its autonomous delivery services to Greater Manchester, England, in partnership with Trafford Council and Co-op.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Platform, Ground delivery vehicles are expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period due to continuous advancements in ground delivery bot technology. For instance, Amazon's "Scout" delivery robot can navigate sidewalks and deliver packages to customers' doorsteps.By Solution, the infrastructure solution segment within the aerial and ground delivery categories is projected to witness the highest growth. Robust infrastructure solutions are critical for scaling and expanding the drone and ground bot market. Equipping existing airframes and autonomous delivery vehicles with advanced sensors and AI technology empowers better navigation, obstacle avoidance, and seamless coordination within the operational ecosystem. Additionally, integrating advanced infrastructure solutions allows for efficient communication and synchronization between aerial delivery drones and ground delivery bots, ultimately enhancing overall logistics and supply chain management processes.By Range, the long-range segment is anticipated to lead both the aerial and ground autonomous last mile delivery markets due to the high portability, increased efficiency, and lower operating costs associated with aerial drone delivery services. The need to reduce pollution in major cities and the demand for long-range autonomous ground robots to minimize carbon dioxide emissions are significant drivers for this market segment.Make an Enquiry Before Buying @Impact of Russia-Ukraine WarThe ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has a multifaceted impact on the autonomous last mile delivery market. Supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices create challenges for manufacturers and logistics providers in the sector. However, the conflict may also accelerate the adoption of autonomous delivery solutions. These solutions offer the potential to mitigate supply chain bottlenecks and reduce the reliance on human labor in certain areas.North America will lead the autonomous last mile delivery market during the forecast period.This dominance is attributed to several factors- the proliferation of pilot projects focused on autonomous delivery robots, substantial investments and partnerships in the ALMD sector, and active exploration of autonomous delivery solutions by major e-commerce companies, logistics providers, and retailers. The United States holds the largest revenue share in this region. Government support and the evolution of regulatory frameworks are also playing a crucial role in enabling ALMD companies to innovate and operate within a conducive environment.Key Takeaways for the Autonomous Last mile delivery Market Study.Market growth is strongly driven by the increasing demand for fast, convenient, and efficient delivery services, a trend closely tied to e-commerce expansion..Rapid technological advancements in autonomous vehicles, robotics, and supporting infrastructure are fueling the expansion of the autonomous last mile delivery market..Strategic partnerships, venture funding in the robotics sector, and investments by major businesses are accelerating innovation and the commercial deployment of autonomous delivery solutions..Government regulations significantly shape the adoption and expansion of autonomous delivery solutions. Favorable regulations can foster a conducive environment for growth in this market.Table of Content – Analysis of Key PointsChapter 1. Executive SummaryChapter 2. Global Market Definition and ScopeChapter 3. Global Market DynamicsChapter 4. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Impact AnalysisChapter 4.1 COVID-19 Impact AnalysisChapter 4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia warChapter 4.3 Impact of ongoing RecessionChapter 5. Value Chain AnalysisChapter 6. Porter's 5 forces modelChapter 7. PEST AnalysisChapter 8. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market, by PlatformChapter 9. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market, by SolutionChapter 10. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market, by RangeChapter 11. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market, by Payload WeightChapter 12. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market, by ApplicationChapter 13. Regional OutlookChapter 14. Competitive IntelligenceChapter 15. Key Companies AnalysisChapter 16. 