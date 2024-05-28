Kelly Giles' Memoir Is A Testament To Unbreakable Human Spirit In The Face Of Adversity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Killing Justice: A Lawyer Lands in Prison and Finds his Freedom by Kelly Giles

Killing Justice brims with hope and the universal message that our identity transcends the sum of our mistakes.

- August Norman, author of the Caitlin Bergman ThrillersLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A calamitous, harrowing, and inspiring memoir, Kelly Giles details how a painful betrayal resulted in his wrongful imprisonment that ultimately led to his journey of healing, self-discovery, and freedom. Killing Justice : A Lawyer Lands in Prison and Finds his Freedom is an honest and moving memoir.At the forefront of Giles' memoir is his experience of wrongful arrest and a 10-month imprisonment. On his way to becoming a disbarred double-felon, Kelly grapples with the unforgiving complexities of the legal system, and seeks a path to healing as he evolves from a silenced soul to a powerful, resilient voice. Kelly's PTSD, which is intensified by his imprisonment, and a reckoning with both adoptive trauma and religious abuse, becomes the crucible in which creativity is reborn, thriving in the face of adversity and a profound revelation: trauma can be the canvas on which the most poignant expressions are etched. Killing Justice is a beacon of hope that serves as an important reminder to never forfeit hope in the face of adversity.In addition to being an author, Kelly practiced U.S. immigration law for twenty three years and continues to practice Canadian immigration law. Killing Justice is his debut memoir. Kelly is passionate about raising awareness about mental illness and the criminal justice system and encouraging others on their healing journey, especially through the arts.Reviews for Killing Justice are overwhelming in their praise.“Kelly Giles descends from the highs of being an attorney to the lows of being a felon. He creates Kel-Dar, his version of Vonnegut's Billy Pilgrim, in an attempt to escape the absurdity of his life.”-Andy Behrman, author of Electroboy: A Memoir of Mania“Killing Justice is a rollercoaster that will have you hoping this is just fiction during the most painful moments, but it will also have you grateful that it is a true story when you see the rainbow after the storm. I highly recommend this memoir for inspiration, knowledge, and hope. It is a real, godly, and magnificent read. Imperfectly perfect.”-Deanna Pak, actress, filmmaker, and author of Hungry in Hollywood: How to Be a Working Actor“The prison pages reminded me of Hunter S. Thompson.”-Judit Maull, film & TV Producer, Happy Madison Productions“Justice is considered to be one of the hallmarks of freedom in a democracy, but the convoluted system that we live under often fails, taking away a freedom that most of us take for granted. Killing Justice chronicles the heartfelt story of Kelly Giles, an honest man victimized by this tragic failure of the justice system, who managed to overcome the adversity of wrongful incarceration, and ultimately found his way to true freedom.”-Matthew J. Pallamary, author of Land Without Evil and Spirit MattersKelly is available for interviews and the book is available for review.

Libby Bell

DartFrog Distribution

...