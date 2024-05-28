South African President welcomes ICJ decision to order immediate halt in Gaza

(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed appreciation for the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) recent ruling, which granted South Africa's request for an immediate cessation of Israel's military operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. In a statement issued following the ICJ's decision on Friday, President Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of upholding international law and urged all involved parties to adhere to the court's directives.



President Ramaphosa underscored that Israel is bound by international law to comply with the ICJ's order, as well as previous rulings calling for actions to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The court's ruling specifically addressed concerns that Israel's offensive in Rafah could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian enclave.



The ICJ's president, Nawaf Salam, highlighted the severity of the situation, stating that Israel's military campaign posed a significant threat to the Palestinian population in Gaza and could potentially lead to their physical destruction. The court's decision reflects ongoing efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and prevent further escalation of violence in the region.



The ruling emerged from a genocide case initiated by the South African government against Israel earlier this year. Overseeing the case, the ICJ panel has issued multiple preliminary rulings urging Israel to take necessary measures to prevent genocide in Gaza. However, Salam noted that despite these directives, the situation in Gaza has continued to deteriorate, prompting the urgent intervention by the international court.

