Former military leader has been sworn in as president of Chad

(MENAFN) In a historic moment for Chad and the Sahel region, former military leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has taken the oath of office, officially becoming the President of Chad. This transition marks a significant milestone as Chad becomes the first among a group of Sahel countries under military control to transition to civilian rule.



The inauguration ceremony, held in the capital city of N’Djamena, was attended by prominent regional leaders, including President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo and President Mohamed Ould Cheikh AI-Ghazouani of Mauritania, who also serves as the current Chairman of the African Union. Additionally, dignitaries such as Gabon's military ruler, Brice Oligui Nguema, and the interim prime minister of Niger's military government graced the occasion with their presence.



The swearing-in follows a contested election earlier this month, in which Mahamat Deby secured victory with 61 percent of the total votes cast, according to the Chadian Constitutional Council. His main opponent, Succes Masra, who garnered 18.53 percent of the votes, contested the results, citing alleged irregularities and violations of electoral laws. However, Masra's appeal was unsuccessful, leading to his resignation as prime minister.



Mahamat Deby's ascent to power began in 2021 when he assumed the role of interim leader following the death of his father, Idriss Deby Itno, who had governed Chad for three decades. Despite initial promises to hold elections within 18 months, the military regime extended the deadline to October 2024, triggering protests that resulted in civilian casualties.



The adoption of a new constitution through a referendum in December paved the way for Mahamat Deby's candidacy for president, culminating in his victory and subsequent swearing-in. The transition from military to civilian rule represents a pivotal moment in Chad's political landscape, signaling hopes for stability and democratic governance in the country and the wider Sahel region.

