US President intends on granting Kenya major non-NATO ally

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, United States President Joe Biden is poised to bestow major non-NATO ally (MNNA) status upon Kenya during an upcoming state visit by Kenyan President William Ruto to Washington, as reported by the Associated Press, citing undisclosed United States officials.



The move is expected to elevate Kenya's status as a key strategic partner of the United States, positioning it as the first sub-Saharan African nation and the fourth on the continent to receive such recognition, joining the ranks of Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia.



The MNNA designation is emblematic of the strategic cooperation and mutual trust between the recipient country and the United States military, granting access to advanced weaponry and fostering deeper security collaboration. This development underscores Washington's commitment to bolstering its ties with Kenya, particularly in the realm of defense and security.



Against the backdrop of United States troop withdrawals from Chad and Niger, the decision to confer MNNA status on Kenya reflects America's evolving priorities and interests in Africa, with a focus on enhancing its presence and influence in the region. The move is seen as a strategic maneuver to counterbalance the growing influence of other global powers, including China and Russia, in Kenya and East Africa.



Commentators have noted that Kenya's strategic location, coupled with its stable governance and strong military capabilities, makes it a prime candidate for MNNA status. Peter Pham, a former high-ranking Africa official in the Trump administration, emphasized Kenya's compelling case for the designation, highlighting its pivotal role in regional security dynamics.



The decision aligns with the Biden administration's broader agenda of prioritizing partnerships with African nations and enhancing engagement with the continent. Judd Devermont, a key figure in Biden's National Security Council, underscored the importance of recalibrating United States -Africa relations, signaling a renewed focus on fostering strategic alliances and addressing shared security challenges on the continent.

