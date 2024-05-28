DR Congo contemplates legal recourse against tech giant Apple

(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) is contemplating legal recourse against tech giant Apple if it fails to address concerns regarding its mineral supply chain within the Central African nation, as per statements from lawyers representing the DR Congo on Wednesday.



Attorneys from Amsterdam & Partners LLP in Washington and Bourdon & Associes in Paris disclosed that they had dispatched letters to Apple’s United States parent company and its French subsidiaries on April 22, seeking clarifications on whether the corporation sourced metals for its products from conflict zones in eastern DR Congo. Despite a three-week deadline for response having lapsed, the legal team stated that Apple remained unresponsive, neither answering nor acknowledging the receipt of inquiries.



William Bourdon, one of the legal representatives, remarked, "The absence of a response is an implicit admission that the questions we asked Apple were relevant."



DR Congo holds the position of the world's largest cobalt producer, a critical ingredient in batteries utilized in a plethora of consumer electronics, including smartphones and electric vehicles. The nation has long grappled with violence, particularly in the eastern region, attributed to various armed groups vying for control over resources, such as the M23 militants.



A report published by Amsterdam & Partners LLP on April 25 alleged that numerous companies and armed factions were smuggling minerals mined in DR Congo out through neighboring countries like Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi. These minerals, as per the report, are then laundered and integrated into the global supply chain.



Major technology firms, including Apple, Intel, Sony, and Motorola, were reportedly informed by the legal firm that the metals procured from Rwanda were originally sourced from DR Congo under circumstances of violent exploitation.



Robert Amsterdam, the founding partner of Amsterdam & Partners LLP, accused Apple of distributing technology "made with minerals sourced from a region whose population is being devastated by grave violations of human rights."

