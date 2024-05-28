Ceiling Tiles Market Soars To USD 14.57 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Commercial Construction Boom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ceiling tiles market is poised for significant expansion, projected to reach USD 14.57 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2024-2031). According to a comprehensive report by SNS Insider, the ceiling tiles market, valued at USD 8.74 billion in 2023, is on track to achieve substantial growth in the coming years.The report delves into the various factors contributing to the escalating demand for ceiling tiles.The growing adoption of innovative and sustainable construction practices, which prioritize eco-friendly materials for interiors, is a notable trend influencing the market. However, concerns about the environmental impact of certain materials, such as fiberglass, which often contains formaldehyde binders, pose a potential constraint on market growth.To address these concerns, the market is witnessing a shift towards environmentally friendly tiles that comply with green building standards and emit low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Prominent manufacturers are actively expanding their product portfolios to include low-VOC emitting and asbestos-free options. Additionally, the increasing awareness regarding sustainable building materials is driving green retrofitting and renovation activities in developed economies, particularly in North America and Europe.Get a Report Sample of Ceiling Tiles Market @Some of the Key Players Included are:The major key players listed in the Ceiling Tiles Market are Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, Hunter Douglas, Armstrong World Industries Inc., AWI Licensing LLC, USG Corporation, Knauf Gips KG, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Saint-Gobain Gyproc, SAS International, BYUCKSAN, HIL Limited and others players.The market is influenced by changing consumer behavior, with a growing preference for aesthetically pleasing interiors.Architects and designers are increasingly incorporating open plenum ceilings and open floor plan designs in commercial and institutional buildings, where sound absorption and transmission are critical considerations. Ceiling tiles, with their diverse colors, perforation designs, and materials, cater to this demand for both aesthetic appeal and acoustic performance.Recent Developments. In July 2021, Saint-Gobain Gyproclaunched Gyprex L, a 100% recyclable gypsum ceiling tile with low maintenance requirements and sound insulation properties.. In January 2021, Saint-Gobain Gyprocinaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for ceiling tiles in India.. In December 2020, Armstrong World Industriesacquired Arktura LLC, expanding its range of custom metal and felt ceiling solutions.. In July 2020, Armstrong World Industriesacquired TURF Design, Inc., a manufacturer of acoustic felt ceiling and wall products.Segment AnalysisBy Material Type, the mineral fiber sub-segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for over 45% of revenue in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the widespread availability and cost-effectiveness of mineral fiber. By End-User, the non-residential sub-segment commands the largest share of the market, representing over 90.2% of revenue in 2023. This is driven by the robust growth of commercial building construction globally and the increasing demand for ceiling tiles in various commercial spaces.By Material Type. Mineral Fiber. Metal. Gypsum. OthersBy Property Type. Acoustic. Non-AcousticBy End-User. Non-Residential. ResidentialMake Enquiry About Ceiling Tiles Market Report@Impact of Global DisruptionThe ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has introduced uncertainties into the global economy, including the ceiling tiles market. Disruptions in supply chains, fluctuations in raw material prices, and increased energy costs have created challenges for manufacturers. The conflict has also impacted consumer confidence and spending patterns, leading to delays or cancellations of construction projects.Furthermore, the economic slowdown, triggered by various factors including the war, has dampened overall demand for construction materials. However, the long-term outlook for the ceiling tiles market remains positive, driven by the essential role of ceiling tiles in modern construction and the anticipated recovery of the global economy.North America, led by the U.S., is the largest market for ceiling tiles, accounting for approximately 40% of global revenue in 2023.The region's growth is attributed to the widespread adoption of ceiling tiles in various industries, fueled by technological advancements and the increasing need for acoustic insulation. Europe is another significant market, driven by the availability of innovative and sustainable construction solutions, easy installation techniques, a well-established construction industry, and stringent regulations regarding particulate emissions.Key Takeaways. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America offer substantial growth opportunities.. The market is witnessing a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable ceiling tile solutions.. Technological advancements and evolving design trends are influencing product innovation in the market.. The ceiling tiles market is poised for steady growth, fueled by commercial construction and rising disposable incomes.. Key Takeaways. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America offer substantial growth opportunities.. The market is witnessing a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable ceiling tile solutions.. Technological advancements and evolving design trends are influencing product innovation in the market.. The ceiling tiles market is poised for steady growth, fueled by commercial construction and rising disposable incomes.. The non-residential sector, particularly commercial buildings, will continue to dominate the market.

