Peripheral Artery Disease Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 4000 Million In 2022, Estimated Delveinsight

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Peripheral Artery Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Peripheral Artery Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral Artery Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

.According to DelveInsight estimates, the US accounted for approximately 9 million cases, which was the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Peripheral Artery Disease, followed by EU4 and the UK with 5 million cases, and Japan with 2 million cases in 2022. These cases are expected to increase in the US, EU4 and the UK, and Japan by 2032

.Among the European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Peripheral Artery Disease (approximately 2 million cases), followed by Italy (approximately 1 million cases) in 2022. On the other hand, Spain (0.7 million cases) had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in EU4 and the UK countries and the 7MM.

.Peripheral Artery Disease has been identified as a male-dominant disease; however, in our analysis, the number of women suffering was higher than males. In 2022, 49% cases of Peripheral Artery Disease were of males, while 51% cases were of Females in the 7MM.

.The leading Peripheral Artery Disease Companies working in the market include NovoNordisk, Takeda, Mercator MedSystems, Inc., Beijing Northland Biotech. Co., Ltd., Ixaka Ltd, Humacyte, Inc., CardioVascular BioTherapeutics, Proteon Therapeutics, ReNeuron Limited, Alucent Biomedical, Athersys, ARCA biopharma, Ambulero, Venturis Therapeutics and others.

.Promising Peripheral Artery Disease Therapies in the various stages of development include Actovegin, Propionyl-L-Carnitine Hydrochloride, L-arginine 1.4% 500 ml, edoxaban, Clopidogrel, Aspirin, and others.

.May 2024:- BlueDop Medical Ltd.- A Prospective, Multicenter, Nonrandomized, Open-label, Single-arm Study of the BlueDop Vascular Expert for Assessing Peripheral Arterial Disease. This is a BlueDop Vascular Expert System (BVE) Post-Market Clinical Follow-Up (PMCF) study. The primary objective of the study is to assess the clinical applicability and diagnostic accuracy of the BVE device in subjects who require an arterial duplex test due to suspected peripheral arterial disease (PAD).

.May 2024:- Avantec Vascular- The objective of this study is to establish reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness of the Golazo® Peripheral Atherectomy System when used as indicated in 159 subjects with symptomatic infrainguinal peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in up to 15 investigational sites in the U.S.

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a condition in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs, usually the legs. It is commonly caused by atherosclerosis, where fatty deposits build up in the walls of arteries, narrowing them and restricting blood flow. Symptoms of PAD can include leg pain or cramping (claudication) during physical activity, numbness or weakness in the legs, coldness in the lower leg or foot, and sores on the legs or feet that won't heal.

.Collategene (beperminogene perplasmid): AnGes, Inc/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Collategene (HGF plasmid) is a regenerative medical product, and its main component is a plasmid DNA encoding the HGF gene of 5181 base pairs, containing the cDNA for HGF (Beperminogene Perplasmid). Collategene administered by injection into muscles near the ischemic focus is expected to induce angiogenesis through HGF production/release and improve the ischemic state of the limb by increasing the number of blood vessels and blood flow.

.ACP-01: Hemostemix Inc.

ACP-01, Hemostemix's lead clinical candidate, is an autologous cell therapy to treat critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients facing amputation. ACP-01 consists of cells derived from the patient's blood and modified with Hemostemix's technology that forms new blood vessels. ACP-01 is being developed as an autologous cell therapy for CLI, which means injecting the patient's cell population from peripheral blood to form new blood vessels and saving the limb. Hemostemix's this drug is in Phase II safety clinical trial for critical limb ischemia. Although the trial status on CT is unknown, based on the positive interim results of Phase II, ACP-01 can get approval as the first commercialized autologously and allogeneically treating product.

The overall medical treatment for Peripheral Artery Disease is comprehensive and involves lowering cholesterol, antiplatelet therapy, anticoagulation, peripheral vasodilators, blood pressure control, exercise therapy, and quitting smoking. Numerous medications are available for managing claudication symptoms, secondary prevention of cardiovascular problems, and limb salvage therapy. Lifestyle change, medication management, endovascular therapies, and surgical interventions are different treatment options.

The current Peripheral Artery Disease treatment strategies include endovascular revascularization, surgical revascularization, and primary amputation, and endovascular revascularization is a fundamental strategy to limb preservation. Other than surgical approaches, therapeutic angiogenesis can be achieved by gene and cell therapy. Collategene (HGF plasmid) is the only gene therapy that received approval in Japan. Apart from this, many cell therapies are under development.

NovoNordisk, Takeda, Mercator MedSystems, Inc., Beijing Northland Biotech. Co., Ltd., Ixaka Ltd, Humacyte, Inc., CardioVascular BioTherapeutics, Proteon Therapeutics, ReNeuron Limited, Alucent Biomedical, Athersys, ARCA biopharma, Ambulero, Venturis Therapeutics and others.

