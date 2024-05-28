Touchpoint One To Showcase Award-Winning CX Workforce Empowerment Innovations At CCW 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint OneINDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TouchPoint One, the leader in performance management and employee engagement solutions for contact centers , is thrilled to announce its dynamic presence at Customer Contact Week (CCW) 2024, from June 3-5 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. As the premier global gathering for customer contact professionals, CCW provides an unparalleled platform for industry leaders. TouchPoint One is set to make a lasting impact, starting with the CCW Excellence Awards gala, where our Acuity platform has been named a finalist for Workforce Innovation of the Year. We'll also be participating in the CCW Demo Drive, launching the highly anticipated A-GAME Leagues Gridiron X pre-season, and showcasing the latest enhancements to our revolutionary Acuity performance management platform. Additionally, we will be releasing groundbreaking research on gamification and workforce engagement during the conference.TouchPoint One's Acuity is a premier, cloud-based contact center data and performance management platform that integrates AI-driven analytics, function-specific co-pilots, real-time dashboards, workforce coaching, tailored quality management, and pioneering gamification to boost operational efficiency, employee engagement, and CX performance. These powerful features work in harmony to enable your CX workforce to consistently surpass performance expectations, setting new standards for excellence and productivity. Experience the future of contact center performance management firsthand at the“A-GAME Leagues Tiki Beach Pavilion” Booth #1426, where you can relax island-style, explore our immersive software demos, engage with our team, participate in unique giveaways, and stand a chance to win premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Smart Earbuds. Discover how Acuity can enhance your contact center operations and drive meaningful results."As we gather in Las Vegas for CCW 2024, we are thrilled to unveil our latest advancements in AI-driven coaching, gamification, and workforce empowerment," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "TouchPoint One innovations enhance the human element of customer service while optimizing business processes and improving the overall workforce experience. Our data optimization, gamification, and performance management tools help contact centers realize the full potential of LLMs and Generative AI, achieving excellence and efficiency. We've seen transformative improvements in attrition, productivity, and CX metrics across all levels. Meet us at Tiki Beach booth 1426 to discuss how we can elevate your operations."Don't Miss TouchPoint One's Key CCW Events:- CCW Excellence Awards – Celebrate with us as Acuity is recognized as a finalist for Workforce Innovation of the Year.- CCW Demo Drive – Take the Acuity tour, get your card stamped, and enter to win Sennheiser earbuds.- A-GAME Gridiron Season X Kick-Off – Experience the excitement of TouchPoint One gamification.- Gamification Research Release – Discover our latest research on the impact of A-GAME Leagues Xtreme.- Acuity AI & Gamification Demos – Schedule a consultation with our executives to discuss your needs.- Meet the Customers – Join interactive sessions with our top healthcare, travel, and BPO clients.Acuity seamlessly aggregates and organizes data from disparate sources to fuel a specialized suite of business tools. It catalyzes digital transformation in performance management and employee engagement, fostering a deeper understanding of operations, enhancing alignment, elevating both employee and customer experiences, and driving significant financial and operational performance gains. For contact center leaders grappling with attrition, absenteeism, and engagement challenges while aiming to effectively optimize operating expenses, Acuity is the ultimate solution.To learn more about Acuity and TouchPoint One, visit the TouchPoint One website. Please also follow us on X @TouchPoint_One and LinkedIn.About TouchPoint OneTouchPoint One pioneers innovative workforce performance solutions that fuse human-centric design with artificial intelligence. Our flagship Acuity platform redefines employee engagement through personalized motivation, strategic gamification, and immersive dashboards that cultivate competition and alignment with organizational goals. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technologies, insightful analytics, and enterprise data integrations, TouchPoint One empowers companies to unlock their teams' full potential, foster meaningful leadership connections, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Explore the future of workforce optimization atTouchPoint One, Acuity, Sidekick, and A-GAME are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. © 2024 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.

