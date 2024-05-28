Nevis Brands Inc Changes Ticker Symbol On The OTC Markets To“NEVIF”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ticker symbol“NEVIF” to better reflect the name of Nevis Brands Inc

SEATTLE, WA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nevis Brands Inc (CSE: NEVI) (OTCQB: PSCBF) ("Nevis" or the "Company") a leading provider of cannabis beverages brands, today announced that, effective immediately, its common shares, previously trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol“PSCBF”, are now trading under the ticker symbol“NEVIF” to better reflect the name-change that was approved in June 2023. No action is required by shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change.About Nevis BrandsNevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Missouri and Ohio with agreements to expand to Michigan andMississippi. Led by our flagship brand MajorTM ( ) Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.Nevis Brands Inc. is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol“NEVI,” OTCQB“NEVIF” and Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol under the symbol“8DZ”CONTACT INFORMATION:Investor Relations - Attention John Kueber - ... - Tel: 425-380-2151NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Cautionary Statement Regarding“Forward-Looking” Information Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as“expects”,“intends”,“is expected”,“potential”,“suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading“Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's Form 2A, available at for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

