FS-Elliott Robotic Team Donates $50K STEM Prize To The Community From Robotic Win

Ugee, the 3rd place finisher!

FS-Elliott's sponsored robot wins 3rd place in robotic league. The team won a $50K STEM donation they will distribute across schools and training programs.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FS-Elliott, a global leader in innovative compressed air systems, celebrates a remarkable achievement as their sponsored robot, Ugee, finished 3rd place in the National Havoc Robotics League final event. The National Havoc Robotic League is one the largest robot combat leagues in the world, where builders combine technology and creativity to compete for cash prizes.Ugee is a formidable 12lb robot that put on an exceptional performance during the competition. It was driven by Joseph Doerfler, FS-Elliott's Product Management Associate. Joseph and his team gave an impressive finish and were granted a $50,000 STEM donation that will be allocated as followed:- Plum Middle School: $10,000- Bloomsburgh High School (Central Pennsylvania): $10,000- $10,000 spread across multiple schools that compete in BotsIQ- Training programs: $20,000“The donations aim to empower local schools and training that support robotics programs,” says Joe Doerfler.“It's great to be able to give back to my community and even help students unlock their passion for robotics.”FS-Elliott is proud of Ugee's accomplishments and its significance towards STEM education.About FS-Elliott Co., LLCFS-Elliott is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of oil-free, centrifugal compressors, with operations in over 90 countries. For 60 years, FS-Elliott has combined commitment to quality with advanced technology so our customers can increase their productivity and lower system operating costs. For more information, please visit fs-elliott .

