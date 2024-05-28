(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cipha Sounds, Emerald Garner, Tyson Hall

An Engaging and Insightful Event Brought To You By NYC Men Teach

- NYC Men TeachBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Please join us for an insightful and engaging event, "Laugh, Learn, Listen: Navigating Mental Health," featuring guest speakers, Emerald Garner, Executive Director of We Can't Breathe Inc., Tyson Hall, Actor and Educator, and Cipha Sounds , DJ and Comedian. Through a blend of personal anecdotes, insightful examples and expert testimonials we'll explore strategies for dealing with Mental Health challenges through resilience and empathy. The program takes place from 3:00-5:00 pm., Wednesday, May 29th, 2024 at Brooklyn College in the State Room, brought to you by NYC Men Teach . During the event there will be refreshments, distribution of information about Mental Health Services and much more. This is one of the many programs that NYC Men Teach will be hosting throughout the year designed to empower, educate and engage students in urban schools.About NYC Men Teach:The initiative was created to inspire more men of color to become teachers in New York City through engagement and recruitment efforts. The program seeks to impact people, practice and policy around diversity in our schools and classrooms. In addition to recruiting additional men of color and the differing perspectives they bring to our students and staff, NYC Men Teach builds individual leadership capacity, and promotes educator effectiveness through professional development, personal growth and a village of support to help male educators of color thrive and stay in the profession. Students are encouraged to see themselves as active members of their school communities, taking ownership of their own school cultures and leadership roles to encourage a more positive, inclusive and welcoming environment for their peers.About the Panelist:Emerald Garner is an activist and advocate, who has worked tirelessly with legislators across the country to educate and organize the community. Emerald's first official organizing position was with the National Action Network where she co-chaired all of the National Action Network marches for her sister and father (Erica and Eric Garner).Tyson Hall is a classically trained actor, artist, producer and educator. A New York native, he unapologetically follows his passion for creating work and developing characters that create an indelible impression with his audiences – from his roles as Sam on Power Book lll: Raising Kanan, American Gangster to his youth mentorship. A talented fine artist as well, his work has been showcased at Art Basel and variousmuseums.Cipha Sounds started out DJing for some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Dave Chappelle, Lil Kim, Funkmaster Flex and ultimately went on to co-host the morning show with Paul Rosenberg on Hot 97, the Cipha/Rosenberg Experience. He's also appeared on MTV and worked as a music executive with Roc-La-Familia, Rawkus Records, Tommy Boy Records and Star Trek Entertainment. As a comedian, Cipha created the improv show, Don't Take It Personal and currently performs around the world.The event is FREE to the public. Please click here to RSVP For BK Mental Health Event. For more information contact Zenobia Simmons.

Zenobia Simmons

Zenobs Music Management

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram