StuDIYo Lab partners with Sharjah Children to open a new center in Al Qarayen

(MENAFNEditorial) StuDIYo Lab is thrilled to announce its partnership with Sharjah Children, an affiliate of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators. Through this collaboration, Sharjah Children’s newly launched Learning through Entertainment Centre, located within the Al Qarayen Centre in Sharjah, will now feature a StuDIYo Lab hall, aimed at enriching the learning experiences of children through the brand’s innovative hands-on learning programs and workshops.



StuDIYo Lab will have a dedicated setup in this new centre which will feature its state-of-the-art woodworking equipment along with four StuDIYo Lab staff members to facilitate a range of its most popular programs for children aged 6 and over. StuDIYo Lab, which currently has locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, officially expands to its 3rd location in the UAE, through this partnership.



Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, President of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, officially inaugurated the new centre.



Offering her perspective on the new centre, Khawla Al Hawai, Director of Sharjah Children, stated, “Sharjah Children, with its 15 centres across Sharjah, continues to be a pillar in realizing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi in crafting a well-rounded generation ready to lead the future. This partnership with StuDIYo Lab underscores a shared commitment to leveraging innovative educational tools and activities to enhance our children’s cognitive and educational skills.”



Commenting on this collaboration, Lina Sadek, Founder of StuDIYo Lab said, “We are extremely happy today to announce this collaboration with Sharjah Children, that will bring our unique brand of ‘Learning-through-fun’ to the children in Sharjah. Our vision has always been to create a place where children can come to play, learn, grow and fuel their creativity. Through our curated programs we aim to empower the children of Sharjah to develop real-life skills that will serve them for the rest of their lives.”



This partnership between StuDIYo Lab and Sharjah Children marks a significant step forward in the journey towards integrating education with entertainment, ensuring that the children of Sharjah are equipped with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving world.





