Internshala renews MoU with AICTE to offer internships and foster skill development

Internshala, the career-tech platform, and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have renewed their strategic partnership aimed at providing internship opportunities and enhancing skill development of students across the nation.



The MoU exchanged between Internshala and the AICTE aims to facilitate the placement of students in internships that align with their academic pursuits and career aspirations. By leveraging Internshala’s extensive network of Industry partners and expertise in Internship management, AICTE seeks to enhance the practical learning experience of students and equip them with the necessary skills to thrive in today’s competitive job market and foster their professional development.



On partnership renewal with Internshala, AICTE Chairman Prof. T. G. Sitharam said, “AICTE’s collaboration with Internshala is a significant stride in closing the gap between academic learning and the real-world, ensuring that Indian youth gain practical experience crucial for their professional growth. Leveraging our collective expertise and expansive reach, our goal is to enhance employability for millions of students nationwide, cultivating a workforce equipped to tackle the evolving industry demands of today.”



Sarvesh Agrawal, CEO and Founder of Internshala echoed his excitement and said “We are thrilled to have renewed our partnership with AICTE to empower students with valuable internships and skilling opportunities. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the industry-academia gap and get 45m+ college students of India career-ready by providing practical learning experiences to students across India.”



Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar, CCO, AICTE commented ”AICTE internship portal has 48 lakh+ internships posted for students with a target of 1 Crore internships by 2025. We are happy to collaborate with Internshala which publishes 10000+ internships on a daily basis which will help our students to get connected with various industries and gain real time experience”.



The partnership between Internshala and AICTE will offer students access to a wide range of online training programs, workshops, and internships across various industries, including technology, management, finance, and more. These initiatives will be designed to address the evolving needs of the job market and equip students with relevant skills. Additionally, Internshala will actively encourage students to explore and engage with these opportunities in their fields of interest. The partnership aims to bridge the industry-academia gap by providing students with real-world experience and enhancing their professional skills.





