Five Guys & Deliveroo Celebrate Top-Performing Riders

(MENAFN- Deliveroo) In recognition of the outstanding efforts of Deliveroo riders throughout the year, Five Guys and Deliveroo organised a special lunch event at Five Guys restaurant for a group of top performing riders.

During the event, Five Guys flipped roles (and burgers!) by having six Restaurant and Operations Managers take on kitchen duties and serve lunch to the riders. This gesture served as a token of appreciation for their outstanding efforts.

“Five Guys has demonstrated a commendable commitment to recognizing and rewarding the hard work and dedication of Deliveroo riders, and we are proud to collaborate with them on this initiative," said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. "At Deliveroo, we deeply value our riders and the integral role they play in our success as we strive to create an environment where riders’ efforts are not only acknowledged but also celebrated.”

“I am deeply honoured to recognize riders' outstanding commitment to delivering our premium burgers not only with speed but with contagious smiles that brighten every delivery.’’ said Riyaz Shaikh, the Senior Director of Operations for Al Sayer Franchising. “This special event highlights our robust partnership with Deliveroo and our mutual dedication to excellence in every aspect of our service. By honouring the hard work of these riders, we aim to boost their morale, especially as they navigate through the intense summer heat in Kuwait, ensuring every delivery is fast and friendly.“





