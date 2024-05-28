Electroretinogram Market Is Projected To Surpass US$1,098.966 Million By 2029 At A CAGR Of 8.90%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The electroretinogram market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% from US$605.024 million in 2022 to US$1,098.966 million by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the electroretinogram market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,098.966 million by 2029.The electroretinogram is also called the electroretinography (ERG) test, is a a diagnostic test that measures the electrical movement of the retina in reaction to light stimuli. It is an objective scale or measure of the functioning of the retina that can be recorded non-invasively beneath physiological conditions. ERGs are generally recorded using a thin fiber electrode in associated with the cornea or an electrode embedded within a corneal contact lens . They can be elicited by diffuse flashes or patterned stimuli. The ERG gives diagnostic data for inherited and acquired retinal disorders as well as monitors disease progression. It is also employed to evaluate retinal toxicity due to drugs or retained intraocular foreign bodies.The electroretinogram (ERG) industry is rising due to innovative technological advancements, the growing predominance of eye disorders, expanding early eye diagnosis by the aware public, and growing applications in clinical as well as research sectors. ERG testing technologies progress in precision, efficiency, and availability, further, the rising frequency of eye disorders and the requirement for early discovery will be major contributors to market growth. The market is also boosted by awareness programs, healthcare infrastructure investments, and personalized medicine. Collaborations between market players and researchers of academic institutions or organizations can drive the technological improvement of advanced ERG.The market is expanding due to numerous product launches, market player's global expansion, and advancements in technology, for example, in July 2022, two seasoned professionals were hired by LKC Technologies to lead its extension within the US optometric market. The company introduced its hand-held RETeval® Device to aid in diagnosing and managing sight-stealing diseases, particularly diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma. With over 2,000 devices worldwide, RETeval is revolutionizing ERG testing and is expected to have a significant impact on primary eye care providers.Access sample report or view details:Based on technology the market for electroretinograms is divided into three major categories: Pattern ERG (PERG), Full-Field Flash ERG (ffERG), and Multifocal ERG (mfERG). Multifocal ERG (mfERG) is anticipated to drive the expansion of the market essentially due to its flexibility to use in various sectors and significance in diagnosing and overseeing eye-related macular disorders. It offers spatially resolved measurements of retinal function, enabling early detection and monitoring of disease progression. Innovative technological advancements in mfERG will improve its affectability, specificity, and unwavering quality. It is broadly utilized in ophthalmic researches and clinical trials and is well-suited for personalized pharmaceutical medication and accuracy healthcare practices.Based on product the electroretinogram market is of two types that are handheld and tabletop. Both handheld and tabletop ERG products are crucial devices for diagnosing, observing, and investigating eye disorders specifically, retinal disorders. Handheld are convenient, user-friendly, and cost-effective, making them appropriate for inaccessible or far away clinics and bedside assessments. They moreover empower point-of-care testing, decreasing travel time for patients. Tabletop devices offer advanced features and higher performance, suitable for comprehensive clinical assessments and research applications. They may also integrate with other ophthalmic diagnostic equipment, enhancing diagnostic capabilities.Based on application the the electroretinogram market is broadly classified into clinical diagnostic and research. The electroretinogram (ERG) industry is growing due to applications in both research and clinical diagnostics. Clinical diagnostic applications include early discovery and regular observing of retinal disorders such as retinitis pigmentosa and diabetic retinopathy. Innovative advancements have boosted accuracy and availability, driving more prominent adoption in regular clinical practices by healthcare professionals. Telemedicine integration expands ERG testing's reach, enabling remote screening and monitoring of retinal function. Research applications involve ERG in understanding retinal physiology, drug development, and emerging areas like neuro-ophthalmology and gene therapy.Based on Geography North America is predicted to dominate the electroretinogram market share in the coming years owing to several factors. North America is poised to become the leading sector in the electroretinogram (ERG) market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, rising prevalence of eye disorders, emphasis on early eye diagnosis, and R&D investments. As per CDC data of August 2023, 12 million US adults over 40 have vision impairment, including 1 million blind, 3 million post-correction, and 8 million uncorrected refractive error-related vision impairments. Furthermore, the aging population, and lifestyle factors, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies, encourage the integration of advanced diagnostic tools like ERG into clinical practice, supporting market expansion.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the electroretinogram market, that have been covered are LKC Technologies, Eye Patient, ICR, WellFirst Health, Neurosoft, Roland Consult, Aetna, USF Health, and Medico Electrodes.The market analytics report segments the electroretinogram market on the following basis:.BY TECHNOLOGYoFull-Field Flash ERG (ffERG)oPattern ERG (PERG)oMultifocal ERG (mfERG).BY PRODUCToHandheldoTabletop.By APPLICATIONoClinical DiagnosticoResearch.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.LKC Technologies.Eye Patient.ICR.WellFirst Health.Neurosoft.Roland Consult.Aetna.USF Health.Medico ElectrodesExplore More Reports:.Viscosupplementation Market:.Biopreservation Market:.Phosphatidylserine Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn