Alicia Howard, CBC, CBCS Appointed As Executive Director Of The Charitable Recycling Foundation

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Board of Directors of the Charitable Recycling Foundation is thrilled to announce the appointment of Alicia Howard, CBC, CBCS as the organization's new Executive Director. With an extensive background in scaling corporate and startup operations, strategic planning, and executive leadership, Alicia brings to her new role a passion for empowering people and partners to be their best. As a graduate of King's College, Alicia held the Dean's List of Academic Excellence and is a Certified Business Consultant (CBC), and Certified Business Coaching Specialist (CBCS). Alicia has a unique blend of skills that will be invaluable in advancing the initiatives of the Charitable Recycling Foundation, including the mission of the 911 Cell Phone Bank.

In her role as Executive Director, Alicia will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the organization, as well as leading strategic initiatives to further its mission of providing free emergency cell phones and services to those in need. Her vision for the future of the 911 Cell Phone Bank is rooted in deepening strategic relationships to create high-impact awareness and actionable outcomes to benefit vulnerable populations.

“I am thrilled to join the Charitable Recycling Foundation to further the positive impact of the 911 Cell Phone Bank and other critical initiatives,” says Alicia Howard.“At the core of this mission is the belief that every person is valued, worthy, and deserving of the best life possible, especially those who are escaping human trafficking and domestic abuse situations. Access to recycled electronic devices, something that's so easy to take for granted, can literally be life-changing in times of crisis.”

The Board of Directors is confident that Alicia's leadership will usher in a new era of growth and success for the 911 Cell Phone Bank. "We are delighted to welcome Alicia Howard as our new Executive Director," said James Mosieur, Board Chair. "Her proven track record of leadership and her commitment to our mission make her the perfect fit to lead the 911 Cell Phone Bank in its next chapter."

