New Wisdom Teeth Removal Treatment Stops Opioid Abuse Before It Begins

- Dr. James Babiuk, TheWisdomToothDocTMJOLIET, IL, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“An estimated 321 566 children lost a parent to drug overdose in the US from 2011 to 2021,” according to a report in JAMA Psychiatry published recently at .“The opioid epidemic is out of control, and addiction can start when teens have their wisdom teeth removed,” states Dr. James Babiuik, experienced oral surgeon and dental professor known as TheWisdomToothDocTM of .In fact,“teenagers and young adults who receive initial opioid prescriptions from their dentists or oral surgeons are at increased risk for opioid addiction in the following year, per Stanford University , .”“This is why I developed TheWisdomToothDocTM Technique in 2017,” states Dr. Babiuk.“Now, there is no reason to use opioids when patients have their wisdom teeth removed, and they experience less pain, swelling, and stress, and they recover faster,” states Dr. Babiuk.“This technique has been proven via thousands of surgeries and can help stop opioid addition before it starts.”By spreading the word about this treatment, Dr. Babiuk hopes to have other medical professionals join him in the fight against opioid abuse and save thousands of lives.Author of“What Every Parent of an Adolescent Needs to Know About Opioids,” one of the country's best oral and maxillofacial surgeons and a Cook County Hospital instructor with over 25 years of expertise in private practice and anesthesia, Dr. Babiuk has removed over 234,737 teeth and counting. His offices in Joliet and Ottawa, Illinois use the safest techniques available based on a patient's health history, state-of-art 3D scans, anatomy, and a pre-anesthetic evaluation and offer immediate access to an onsite pharmacy and the appropriate follow-up care.To learn more about Dr. Babiuk or make an appointment, call (815) 254-1560, text (815) 473-3560 or visit .About TheWisdomToothDocTMTheWisdomToothDocTM offers patients alternative treatments without opioids and was founded by Dr. James Babiuk in 1998. One of the country's best oral and maxillofacial surgeons and an instructor at Cook County Hospital, Dr. Babiuk has over 25 years of experience in private practice and over 29 years of experience in anesthesia. He has extracted over 234,737 teeth and created TheWisdomToothDocTM Technique so that patients can experience less pain, prevent future problems and have better results without the use of opioid drugs. With locations at 3209 Fiday Rd, Joliet, IL 60431 and 1404 Aquarius Circle, Suite A, Ottawa IL 61350, patients can make an appointment by calling (815) 254-1560, texting (815) 473-3560 or visiting .# # #Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116

