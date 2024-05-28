SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab Successfully Delivered A Challenging Order Of 7 Advanced RC Fans To AM/NS India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab Delivered an Order of 7 Advanced RC Fans to AM/NS India

SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab announces the successful delivery of its state-of-the-art RC Fans (Recirculation fans) to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India).

- Mohammed VasiSURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab , a leading manufacturer of High-Performance Industrial Blowers, is proud to announce the successful delivery of its state-of-the-art RC Fans (Recirculation fans) to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), one of the largest integrated steelproducers in the country. This significant milestone underscores SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab's commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions tailored to meet the rigorous demands of the steel manufacturing industry.AM/NS India, renowned for its extensive steel production capabilities, has chosen SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab's RC Fans to enhance the Efficiency and Reliability of their industrial processes. The RC Fans are designed to deliver exceptional performance, ensuring optimal airflow and energy efficiency, which are critical in maintaining the severity of quality standards required in steel production.These RC fans were required in the CRM Unit of the steel plant's Galvanizing line (GAL LINE) to maintain the constant temperature of the furnace environment for completing the sheet galvanizing process. Additional critical requirements were of ZERO LEAKAGE as well as Enhanced Efficiency and Increased Flow Rate requirements than existing fans in the same space and mounting location.SYMBIOSIS successfully delivered and commissioned 7 of these RC Fans while improving the Fan Efficiency as well as doubling the Flow Rate with changes in Impeller design/speed/cooling methods/Rugged construction design.These fans have now in operation for the last 24 months on a 24x7x365 basis and to the satisfaction of the customer.Key Features of SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab's RC Fans:Contribution in AM/NS Increased Production Targets: SYMBIOSIS RC Fans have contributed to the production debottleneck and improvement projects at AMNS thereby achieving landmark production targets.High Efficiency: Engineered to provide Double the Airflow of the existing Old fans with minimal energy consumption & thereby contributing to reduced operational costs. Robust Design: Built to withstand the harsh & typical GALVANIZING LINE FURNACE environments ensuring durability and long service life.Advanced Technology: Incorporates the latest advancements in fan design and materials, ensuring superior performance and reliability.Custom Solutions: Tailored to meet the specific needs of AM/NS India, demonstrating SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab's capability to provide customized industrial solutions.“We are thrilled to partner with AM/NS India and support their operational excellence with our cutting-edge RC Fans,” said Mohammed Vasi, Founder of SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab.“This collaboration highlights our dedication to innovation and quality in the industrial blower sector. Our RC Fans are designed to meet the highest standards of efficiency and reliability, which are essential for the demanding environments of steel manufacturing.”“We appreciate your capabilities and support in redesigning of RC fan assembly with minimum modification in our furnace shell to accommodate these high-flow Fans.These fan assemblies are running satisfactorily. Thanks for your contribution and support in this improvement project.”Regards,Narendra GuptaAM/NS IndiaSYMBIOSIS Blowerfab's RC Fans played a crucial role in AM/NS India's production process as they have increased their productivity. So, AM/NS also gave an order to Blowerfab to optimize their old fans. This delivery marks a significant achievement for SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab reinforces its position as a trusted supplier of industrial blower solutions.About SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab:SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab is the leading manufacturer of industrial blowers with a focus on offering premium solutions to a range of industries. Blowerfab SYMBIOSIS continues to surpass expectations in the field of air movement technology and set industry standards with a focus on innovation, dependability, and customer satisfaction. Blowerfab is a company that specializes in centrifugal blowers , fume exhausts, axial fans, air washers, wet ventilation systems, and customized fabrication.Many significant Indian industrial corporations have enrolled Blowerfab SYMBIOSIS as a vendor. They provide tailored services for the fabrication of systems, parts, and equipment according to drawings for steel plants, manufacturers of glass containers and float glass, refineries, power plants, textile mills, cement, fertilizer, landfill and incineration, waste management, and petrochemical facilities.With its signature products, Centrifugal Fans & Blowers, Axial Flow Fans, and Air Pollution Control Equipment, including Fumes Exhaust blower, Ventilation fans & systems, Blowerfab has carved out a position in the air movement industry.About AM/NS India:ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steel manufacturers. AM/NS India operates one of the most comprehensive steel manufacturing facilities in India, with a focus on sustainable and efficient steel production.

