Crows Outsmart Expectations: The Math Genius Birds

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Crows have always intrigued scientists with their intelligence, but new studies reveal they are even smarter than we thought.



Not only do they use tools and solve complex problems, but they also understand basic arithmetic.



In a groundbreaking study, researchers trained crows to produce a specific number of calls in response to visual cues of numbers from one to four. Remarkably, they got it right most of the time.



This isn't "true counting," but it shows a level of numerical understanding similar to human toddlers, who often verbalize the number of objects they see before mastering symbolic counting.



Researchers discovered that crows possess primary consciousness, enabling them to form memories and be aware of their environment, much like humans.







This was demonstrated by training crows to signal if they saw a colored marker, even when it was barely visible.



Their ability to reliably signal these faint markers indicated their subjective perception and higher cognitive processing.



Crows' brains, though lacking a cerebral cortex, achieve similar cognitive functions through their pallium. This brain area is responsible for higher-order thinking in birds.



This challenges previous assumptions about intelligence evolution. It suggests that advanced cognitive abilities can develop in different brain structures across species.

The Remarkable Intelligence of Crows

Moreover, crows have shown remarkable problem-solving skills. In various experiments, they used and even modified tools to access food, demonstrating forward planning and innovation.



For instance, New Caledonian crows have crafted hooks from twigs to extract insects from tree bark, a behavior previously thought unique to humans and great apes.



These findings significantly impact our understanding of intelligence evolution.



They suggest that higher cognitive abilities might not be exclusive to mammals and that other species, like birds, could exhibit similar intelligence levels.



This could reshape how we study animal cognition and consciousness development across species.



In summary, crows' advanced mathematical and problem-solving abilities highlight their incredible intelligence. These findings prompt scientists to reconsider the evolutionary pathways of cognition.



Understanding crows enriches our knowledge of these birds and offers insights into broader mechanisms of intelligence and consciousness in the animal kingdom.

