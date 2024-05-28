Malabar Group Scales Up Hunger-Free World' Programme To Distribute 51,000 Nutritious Food Kits Every Day

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 'Hunger-Free World',

the ongoing social welfare program by Malabar Group to provide nutritious daily meals to

the needy, will be expanded to cover more people and cities.

At present, as many as 31,000 food packets

are distributed

under the ambitious

program,

initiated to support the United

Nations'

Sustainable Development Goal 2 - Zero Hunger. As part of scaling up, 51,000 nutritious food packets will now

be distributed on a daily basis.

The expansion plan was officially flagged off by P S Sreedharan Pillai, Honourable Governor of Goa, at the World Hunger Day observance event held on May 28th, at Malabar Group Headquarters (MHQ) in Kerala, India. M P Ahammed, Malabar Group Chairman, presided over the function.

P T A Rahim, MLA from Kozhikode, Kerala, unveiled the Hunger-Free World donation gateway.

Dr Basith Vadakkayil, Project Head - IPRH Daya Rehabilitation Trust, briefed

about

the program and Thottathil Raveendran launched athe official newsletter.

P K Ahammed, PK Group Chairman, and P V Chandran, Mathrubhumi Managing Editor, offered felicitations. K P Veeran Kutty, Executive Director of Malabar Group graced the occasion with his presence. The attendees including the chief guest took an oath, pledging their commitment to creating a hunger free world. O Asher, Malabar Gold & Diamonds Managing Director (India Operations),

welcomed the guests and Nishad A K, Malabar Group Executive Director, proposed the vote of thanks.



At

present

the program is

implemented in 37 cities spread across 16 states including Union Territories, apart from a few centers in the Gulf countries.

As part of the expansion,

the program will now cover 70 cities in 16 States.

Besides, the Group also plans to launch the same program for school children in the African nation of

Zambia

known for the

largest

level of gold mining

in the world.

“There are still

plenty of people around us

who

are struggling to secure at least one square meal a day.

We launched this program as a small hand of help to those governments and agencies working hard to eliminate hunger from our world,”

said M P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group.

As part of the Hunger Free World initiative,

modern kitchens have been set up in different places to prepare nutritious food in a hygienic environment by skilled chefs.

The volunteers of

Malabar Group identify the needy people in the streets and urban suburbs and bring the food packets to their doorsteps.



The volunteers

are also surveying

the beneficiaries to assess the social and economic causes of hunger. As part of this program, the Malabar Group has already started the 'Grandma Home'

project to identify poor and orphaned elderly women and provide them with free food, accommodation, and other health care. Two such 'Grandma Homes'

have been set up in Bangalore and Hyderabad. Plans are afoot to set up similar homes in Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and a few select cities in Kerala.

This

will

provide an opportunity for

neglected and orphaned women to live with dignity. The Group has also launched a micro-learning program to support the primary education of street children.

Apart from this, the Malabar Group is also active in other social welfare and charitable activities like financial assistance for medical care, education support to female students, and partial support for house construction. The Group earmarks five percent of the profits towards ESG activities in every region of operation.

To date, Malabar Group has spent over 29 Million USD towards social welfare schemes.