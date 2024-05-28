Qordata Inc. Unveils Innovative AI Solutions For Life Sciences Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PRINCETON, NJ, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- qordata Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its cutting-edge AI-driven solutions tailored for the life sciences compliance industry. qorAI harnesses the power of Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Data Sciences to address complex compliance challenges.



qorAI includes four key solutions designed to streamline and enhance compliance processes:



MonitorGPT: Similar to ChatGPT, enables Compliance Officers and their team members to make informed decisions by using Generative AI and Machine Learning. The solution enables natural language prompts and helps in almost every life sciences scenario.



Expense Monitoring & Auditing (EMA): Audit 100% of expense reports (T&E and sign-in sheets) within a few minutes. The AI-powered solution leverages OCR, Computer Vision and Machine Learning.



Risk Based Scoring (RBS): Born from the need to address OIG Fraud Alert for Speaker Programs and PhRMA Code Violations, RBS empowers the user to effectively monitor physicians, speaker events, and sales representatives by analyzing various engagement activities. The AI-powered solution leverages Data Science and Machine Learning.



CMS Genie: Similar to ChatGPT, is a free solution, that uses Generative AI enabling the user to chat with CMS Open Payments data. Ask questions to quickly gain actionable insights into spending, payment trends, specialties, and more.



Salman Kasbati, COO of qordata, remarked, "During the last couple of years, our team has been focused on finding key AI use cases that solve real life sciences compliance pain-points. The launch of qorAI represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge compliance solutions by leveraging Generative AI, Machine Learning and Computer Vision. qorAI can help our life sciences compliance community focus on innovation and growth."



With the introduction of these AI-driven solutions, qordata aims to set a new standard in the life sciences compliance industry, ensuring that organizations can navigate regulatory landscapes with confidence and precision.



