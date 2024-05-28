Wine Country Network Launches Inaugural World Book Of Whisky Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The World Book of Whisky magazine is a unique new publication dedicated to promoting whisky travel tourism and cuisine worldwide.

- Christopher J DaviesBROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vivid and fresh bi-annual mag looks to appeal to thirtyish men and woman drinkers.BROOMFIELD, CO, USA - Wine Country Network, Inc., the publisher of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions has further bolstered its stature in the expanding whisky space with the launch of the World Book of Whisky magazine.The World Book of Whisky magazine, a unique new publication, promotes whisky/whiskey, travel-tourism, and cuisine worldwide. It covers renowned regions like Kentucky, Scotland, and Japan and unveils hidden gems where restaurants specialize in whisky-paired cuisine and festivals that celebrate the dram.Wine Country Network founders Christopher J Davies, a seasoned photojournalist, and Darcy R. Davies, a skilled art director, have meticulously crafted the publication's unique, vivid look and style. "As sommeliers, food, and wine critics, we gained valuable insight from our talented staff of certified spirits judges, distillers, and chefs across the globe. Our goal is to distill information into easy, attitude-free content," said Christopher J. Davies, CO-Founder and Publisher.The inaugural issue is packed with exciting features: Whisky Journey: Exploring Scotland in a week, Women in Whisky: showcasing three women who are revolutionizing the whisky world, Food and Whisky, and a two-page educational -"Guide "How to Appreciate American Whiskey" designed to enhance the reader's American Whiskey tasting enjoyment.The cover feature, "Passion and Portraits," features Jonathan Odde, founder of the Burns Pub in the Denver suburb of Broomfield, Colorado. Odde created an authentic British pub and whisky bar displaying over 600 whiskies and educating eager customers, 4,415 miles from Edinburgh.View the issue online:###Attention Editors:High-resolution, professional photographs are available for publication usage.Our founders are also available for interviews, appearances, and podcast interviews.Please contact Christopher J Davies with all requests.The World Book of WhiskyWine Country Network plans to publish two issues per year.Online Magazine:The magazine is published online at ISSUU, an online publishing platform established in 2007 with 100+ Million visitors per month.Wine Country Network has published the inaugural issue online as a free publication.Beginning with Issue #2, which is slated for release in Fall 2024, online versions of the magazine will be available for purchase on Issuu and Amazon Kindle. A one-year digital subscription costs $15.Print Editions:High-resolution digital, collectible print editions will soon be available for purchase at 25 USD. They are printed on high-quality, matt silk paper and perfect bound in Holland.Wine Country Network's Professional Beverage Competitions:Wine Country Network, Inc., was founded in 2002 as the publisher of Wine Country International® magazine. Today, the company packs twenty years of experience producing and managing professional beverage competitions, helping beverage brands leverage their marketing and sales..Denver International Spirits Competition.The Global Whisky Challenge-UK and European Whisky-Asia and Oceana Whisky-North American Whiskey.Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition.Denver International Wine Competition.North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition.Canned Challenge.Tequila Mezcal Challenge

Christopher J Davies

Wine Country Network, Inc

+1 303-665-0855

email us here