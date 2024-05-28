Peggy Van De Plassche To Speak On Microdosing For Personal Development At The OPEN:MINDS EXPO In Toronto On June 1 & 2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

More! The Microdose Diet, The 90 Day Plan for More Success, Passion and Happiness

Peggy Van de Plassche speaking about Conscious Entrepreneurship at Wonderland 2024

Peggy Van de Plassche speaking about Microdosing at Wonderland 2024

Peggy Van de Plassche to explore microdosing for personal growth at Toronto's OPEN:MINDS EXPO, sharing insights from her book 'MORE! The Microdose Diet."

- Peggy Van de PlasscheTORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Peggy Van de Plassche , a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in the financial services and technology industries, will be a featured speaker at the OPEN:MINDS EXPO in Toronto on June 1-2, 2024. Known for her dynamic roles as a venture capitalist, board member, advisor, entrepreneur, and public speaker, She has now dedicated her expertise to the burgeoning field of psychedelic wellness.Peggy Van de Plassche is the visionary founder behind "The Microdose Diet ". Her latest book and online course, "MORE! The Microdose Diet - The 90 Day Plan for More Success, Passion, and Happiness," launched on May 7, 2024, and is available on Amazon worldwide, Indigo, and Barnes & Noble. The course can be accessed through her website, TheMicrodoseDiet.An accomplished public speaker with a global presence, Peggy Van de Plassche has participated in over 50 events worldwide. Her talks on“Microdosing for More Success, Passion, and Happiness” have captivated audiences, sparking widespread engagement and interest. Her insightful work can be followed on Substack, LinkedIn, Apple Podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.What is the Microdose Diet About?The Microdose Diet addresses a universal desire for MORE-more success, more money, more happiness, and more passion. Despite our efforts, this "MORE" often remains elusive. Van de Plassche's 90-day protocol offers a transformative plan using alternative medicines such as microdosing, along with practices like tapping, visualization, and journaling. The program promises to make participants feel more alive, aligned, and successful than ever before.Book Reviews and Feedback:Ms. Van de Plassche will be signing her book, "The Microdose Diet", at the OPEN:MINDS EXPO. "The Microdose Diet" has received glowing reviews from readers who have found the plan to be life-changing:"5.0 out of 5 stars: A book about microdosing written for rational people.""WOW! A MUST BUY!!!""Consciousness and happiness go hand in hand.""A must-read for anyone that feels they are meant for more but have struggled to achieve it.""Challenge the conventions to reclaim your life and finally get what you believe you deserve.""Level up your life every 90 days."About the OPEN:MINDS EXPOThe OPEN:MINDS EXPO is the world's first consumer expo dedicated to psychedelic wellness, taking place at The Symes conference center in Toronto on June 1-2, 2024. This groundbreaking event will gather leading practitioners, therapists, retreat operators, clinics, and experts in psychedelic medicines and therapies to educate and engage with everyday consumers about the science, legal landscape, therapeutic benefits, and responsible use of psychedelics.Event Highlights:Speaker sessions, panels, and workshops covering a diverse range of topics.Discussions on psychedelics for mental health (depression, PTSD, addiction), sexuality, legal perspectives, retreat options, and more.Opportunities to connect with therapists, clinicians, and retreat providers.No actual psychedelics will be sold or provided at the event.Venue and Timing:Location: The Symes conference center, Toronto.Date: June 1-2, 2024.Peggy Van de Plassche's participation at the OPEN:MINDS EXPO underscores her commitment to spreading awareness and knowledge about the transformative potential of psychedelics. Attendees can look forward to an inspiring and informative session that will empower them to reclaim their lives and achieve their fullest potential.For more information, please visit TheMicrodoseDiet or contact ....Contact:Maddie Czworka...(585) 445-4777Farrow Communications

