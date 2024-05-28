Custom GPT Brings Research Data To Life For Journalists, Creators And Their Audiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HEINO, OVERIJSSEL, NETHERLANDS, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- E-commercemanagers is proud to announce the launch of an innovative custom GPT tool, exemplifying how journalists, editors, and content creators can revolutionize their access and interaction with research data. This AI-powered tool makes data more accessible, engaging, and useful for both media professionals and their audiences.The custom GPT offers a user-friendly, conversational interface that allows users to query complex datasets effortlessly. No need for specialized knowledge or technical skills. Just ask questions and get meaningful, tailored responses in real-time. This tool is available 24/7, ensuring that information is always within reach.For journalists, the custom GPT enhances fact-checking and story development. It provides accurate, relevant data points and insights, supporting more informed and credible reporting. Editors can leverage this tool to streamline content creation, ensuring their teams have the data they need without delay.Content creators benefit from dynamic data exploration, enabling them to uncover unique angles and stories. The custom GPT simplifies complex information, making it easier to create engaging, informative content for their audiences.The tool also democratizes data access, allowing the general public to explore research findings directly. This increases public awareness and understanding, fostering a more informed society.We are mindful of privacy, proprietary data, and compliance. The custom GPT is designed with robust security measures to protect sensitive information. All data interactions comply with relevant privacy laws and regulations, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of proprietary data.As a concrete example, consider the recent research by E-commercemanagers on the Dutch SaaS sector. Their findings , which highlight a significant slowdown in growth among 60% of the top 100 SaaS startups in the Netherlands, are now available as a dataset through a custom GPT named 'Dutch SaaS Top 100 Growth in Employees.' This tool allows users to conduct their own analyses, providing deeper insights into the sector's dynamics. Access the dataset here: Custom GPT for Dutch SaaS Top 100 Growth. The idea of the Custom GPT came from sister agency NextBestAction , an international agency specialized in AI and ML concept and applications for marketing and sales.With these benefits in mind, E-commercemanagers encourages media professionals to consider adopting custom GPT tools. Embrace the future of data interaction and enhance your content with the power of AI.About E-commercemanagersE-commercemanagers is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance media, public relations and digital marketing efforts. Our team is committed to leveraging the latest technology to support clients in their global marketing efforts.

