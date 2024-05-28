Innova's Shelton Guinn Recognized By Staffing Industry Analysts As A 2024 DE&I Influencer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shelton Guinn - SVP HR and Administration

- Shelton Guinn, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Administration

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Innova Solutions , a global IT & talent solutions provider, is proud to announce that Shelton Guinn, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Administration, has been named to the prestigious 2024 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Influencers list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).

Throughout his career, Guinn has demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion-drawing on over three decades of experience to spearhead meaningful change. Since joining Innova Solutions (HireGenics , TalentFusion, & Volt) in January 2023, he has been instrumental in developing a comprehensive diversity framework, initiating global employee resource groups, and engaging directly with Innova's client base to enhance their own internal DE&I efforts.

“The role of an 'influencer' goes beyond personal achievements; it's about encouraging people to believe in themselves and to bring their unique ideas and perspectives forward,” Guinn stated.“This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Innova who believes that diversity, equity, and inclusion are not end goals-they're prerequisites for success.”

In its 2024 list, SIA recognizes 49 professionals who have significantly advanced diversity through innovative practices, collaborations, and educational programs. These individuals are not only acknowledged for their contributions within their respective organizations but also for their broader impact on the community through various platforms-including speaking engagements, podcasts, and workshops. Guinn's proactive engagement in diversity seminars and strategic marketing initiatives reflects his philosophy that the heart of every successful business is its people, not just products or services.

“Diversity is more than a core value at Innova-it's part of our DNA as a Minority Business Enterprise," stated Raj Sardana, CEO of Innova Solutions. "Shelton's recognition as a 2024 SIA DE&I Influencer underscores the profound potential of inclusive policies and practices to spark innovation and drive progress forward. The diversity he nurtures within our own teams is a true differentiator, empowering Innova to better understand and serve clients' needs within the context of a multicultural marketplace.”

Through its global family of brands, Innova Solutions offers transformative IT and talent solutions designed to accelerate client success. Facing a“new era of work,” large enterprises across a range of industries are turning to Innova's TalentFusion to revolutionize the hiring of contingent talent through dynamic Branded Talent Communities. Through its HireGenics brand, Innova delivers direct sourcing, extended workforce management (MSP), workforce advisory, and payrolling services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients. Rounding out Innova's robust workforce solutions, Volt provides contingent staffing, direct placement, and managed services to clients across North America, Europe, and APAC.

