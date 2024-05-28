Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3154865 MADRID -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces that the cabinet would recognize the State of Palestine, saying it is a historic decision that is compliant with relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions, but not directed at anyone.

3154876 KUWAIT -- The European Union extends its sanctions against the Syrian regime and its supporters until June 1, 2025, due to the gravity of the deteriorating situation in Syria.

3154871 PARIS -- The Alliance of Mosques, Muslim Associations and Leaders in Europe (AMMALE) selects the Director of Wasatia (moderation) promotion center Dr. Abdullah Al-Shreika as a member of the Coordinating Council in Europe.

3154834 WASHINGTON -- The United States (US) announces offering around 593 million US Dollars in humanitarian assistance to Syria at the Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region. (end)









MENAFN28052024000071011013ID1108265541