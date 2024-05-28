Zelensky: Putin Is Trying To Disrupt Peace Summit And Create Parallel Platform

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian leader Vladimir Putin is afraid of the Global Peace Summit and is trying to disrupt it and arrange a parallel platform. That is why some world leaders have not yet spoken out about the summit.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels during a press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Putin is afraid of this summit, trying to disrupt it and arrange some kind of parallel platform. That is why there are leaders who have not yet spoken out. If there are those who can support Russia, they are supporting the war today," Zelensky said.

He thanked Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo for his principled support of the Global Peace Summit .

"There are only two scenarios: either real peace or further expansion of the war. We see that Russia is doing everything for the second scenario, trying to disrupt the Peace Summit. I thank every leader, every state that understands this and is doing everything to ensure that the Peace Summit can really become a way to force Russia to peace. It is absolutely possible. It all depends on how determined the world leaders are and on what each state actually chooses, whether it wants to establish real peace or is satisfied with the situation as it is now. That is, they are satisfied with the war," the Head of State noted.

Regarding the possible absence of US President Joe Biden at the summit, Zelensky said: "I think this is not a very strong decision."

"I would very much like President Biden to be personally present (at the Peace Summit) and I know that America supports the summit, but you and I do not know at what level," Zelensky said.

He noted that the United States is helping a lot, but now everything is simple: "there will be a Peace Summit that suits the whole world, and then there will be something that Russia will try to do."

"I think that the Peace Summit needs President Biden, and other leaders who are looking at the US response need him. Only Putin will applaud his absence. And he'll do a standing ovation," Zelensky said.

He also added that Kyiv is waiting for a response from China and Brazil regarding participation in the summit.

The President said that the diplomatic pressure of the democratic world on Russia is very important today because "Russia is not alone".

"There is an open supply of weapons from Iran, not only drones but also missiles, artillery shells and missiles from North Korea continue to be supplied, and so on. There are also things that we do not talk about publicly today, but we see these supplies. We do not talk about it until we have absolute proof of supplies from a particular state to the Russian evil," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland. It is expected to be attended by heads of state and government from all continents. The participating countries will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

The Ukrainian formula for peace is a diplomatic mechanism offered by our country to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.