Kuwait PM Congratulates Re-Elected Lithuania Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Tuesday to the re-elected President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda. In his cable, His Highness the Prime Minister congratulated President Nauseda on being re-elected as president. (pickup previous) res

