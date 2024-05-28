King's Accession To Throne Holiday Includes Private Sector, Says Ministry

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - The Ministry of Labor announced Tuesday that Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh's communique about a public holiday on June 9 also includes private sector workers.The day off, which included ministries and official departments, public institutions and bodies, public universities, municipalities, joint services councils, and government-owned companies, is to celebrate the day His Majesty ascended the throne and the silver jubilee of His Majesty assuming his constitutional powers.

