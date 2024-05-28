Jordan, Iraq Strengthen Cooperation On Water Management

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Saud, emphasized the importance of enhancing regional cooperation to develop creative and sustainable solutions for water challenges.He made the remark during a meeting on Tuesday with a delegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, led by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Hussein Abdel Amir Bakkah, and comprising senior Iraqi officials and experts, who are on a visit to Jordan to strengthen cooperation in water resources management.The visit aims to exchange expertise, learn from Jordan's experience in water conservation, reduce waste, enhance irrigation efficiency, utilize treated water, and engage in training as part of the joint cooperation program between the Jordanian and Iraqi Ministries of Water Resources.Abu Saud called for joint efforts to tackle climate change effects, implement advanced water harvesting techniques, and build capacity through specialized technical courses to improve irrigation water use efficiency. He discussed the water challenges faced by Jordan, highlighting the significant decline in water resources due to fluctuating rainfall and climate change, particularly affecting communities hosting refugees.According to a ministry statement, Abu Saud highlighted the ministry's efforts in developing water and sanitation services, particularly through Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects and implementing sustainable water projects to secure additional water supplies.He noted the significant role of the private sector in operating and maintaining water and sanitation facilities, stressing the importance of enhancing partnerships with the private sector to improve performance in water and sanitation services.Abu Saud also mentioned the Water Authority of Jordan's training center's role as a regional hub for training technical personnel in modern water management.Abu Saud expressed gratitude for the Iraqi Ministry's efforts in fostering cooperation with Jordan's water sector.Bakkah expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between the two countries, underscoring Iraq's interest in expanding collaboration and exchanging experiences and training programs with Jordan.The Iraqi delegation visited the command and control center at the ministry's headquarters and planned to tour various water sites to learn about the management of irrigation water systems and the modern technologies adopted by the ministry.